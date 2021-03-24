There might be changes in the timing of some events along the way, but the overall trend is clear: The Taliban is on its way to assuming a share of power in the central government of Afghanistan.

AD

There is, to be honest, no practical alternative. But I also believe there are reasons it is worth seizing the opportunity. The time has come to give the Taliban a share of power in the current system rather than excluding the group from it.

AD

Above all, there is the simple reality that the past 20 years of war have not destroyed the Taliban as an organization or neutralized the appeal of its ideas among certain elements of Afghan society. The United States and its allies failed to achieve peace in 2011, when the number of U.S. troops in the country peaked at 100,000. Achieving a peace that excludes the Taliban seems far less likely now that Western troop levels are at a tiny fraction of that, and will soon approach zero.

The Taliban currently controls more than one-fifth of the country. Meanwhile, the government in Kabul is racked by internal divisions. Desertions in the Afghan army and endemic corruption continue to undermine the cohesion of the state. All this drastically limits the capacity of the leaders in Kabul to keep the Taliban at bay.

AD

Bringing the Taliban into the country’s governing structures will impose political constraints on the group. Once in government, it will have to raise its voice in parliament or in meeting halls instead of bombing markets, schools and hospitals. And if any Taliban members engage in violence, their fellow Afghans will now have the ability to challenge them directly about their actions, exposing them to corresponding political consequences.

AD

The Taliban leadership might be feeling proud of the group’s success at withstanding the hard power of the United States and its allies. But once in government, they will have to confront the soft power of information technology, which has turned every citizen into a news-producing entity. Suppressing the spread of information in today’s Afghanistan, where virtually everyone owns a smartphone, will prove a formidable challenge.

Afghan society has undergone a transformation over the past 20 years. Today’s younger generation is better-informed and educated. Its members are fully aware of their rights and know how to defend them. They will not be silenced even if the Taliban takes over Kabul by force. The fact that the Taliban understands this is demonstrated by the considerable efforts the group has put into image-building in recent years.

AD

Years of war and violence have driven Afghans apart. Allowing the Taliban to come into closer contact with the group’s fellow Afghans is likely to have a positive impact. This could help current Afghan leaders to separate the group from its foreign backers.

AD

The Taliban has a bleak record on human rights, including rights for women. But a bit of realism is in order here, too. It is worth remembering that Afghanistan is surrounded by countries that all have poor records on democracy and human rights: Pakistan, Iran and three Central Asian dictatorships. Parents in many rural parts of Afghanistan are still deeply opposed to education for their girls, Taliban or no Taliban. Changing such attitudes will take time — probably generations.

Even if allowed to share power, the Taliban is unlikely to disarm immediately, to stop objecting to women’s participation in public life or to welcome full freedom of expression. All this is too much to expect from a group that owes its existence to medieval Islamic ideals. The Taliban leadership has spent the past 20 years mobilizing its soldiers and commanders in the name of those ideals. Persuading them to move away from these principles will take time, and it will probably entail risks.

AD

The proposed draft agreement between the government and the Taliban already offers the militia a reasonable share in the system. This could include a constitution to be written by a committee with half of its members from the Taliban, assured parliamentary representation for the Taliban, and Taliban judges in the supreme court. This will allow the militia to tell its followers that it has achieved victory.

AD

The world has sent billions of dollars and thousands of precious lives in the effort to exclude the Taliban from power. Now there is little alternative to including the group. The road will be bumpy, but it might actually end up costing less in blood and treasure than the past 20 years have. It is time to give power-sharing in Kabul a chance.

Read more: