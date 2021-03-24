Will the gambit succeed? That’s up to us.

Trump requires exactly what Twitter gave him, which is a bullhorn that carries his words beyond his die-hard devotees to the rest of society. This is also exactly what he won’t get from a site designed to serve those followers and to spurn the rest of us. “He’s gonna bring millions and millions, tens of millions of people to this new platform,” Miller predicts. Maybe so. But they’ll only have each other to talk to.

AD

AD

Parler, Gab and their ilk enjoyed a post-election sprint toward popularity until they hit the same hurdle — and then, splat, fell on their faces. Members of these forums for disgruntled right-wingers are discovering that without normies to troll and libs to own they march toward depressing destiny of utter boredom.

Besides, the problem for Trump isn’t only getting noticed by the people on his platform, but also getting noticed by the people off it. The Trumpist Twitter within Twitter provided its dear leader an echo chamber in which his rhetoric ricocheted louder and louder, yet it also provided a door to the outside through which the cacophony could escape and assault all our ears. Angry replies, with the help of proprietary algorithms, pushed his posts up in the whole country’s feeds. News reports pushed them onto our smartphone screens and breakfast tables, too.

How could reporters, or commentators, or mere citizens disregard Trump’s words when they were right in front of them, smack in the middle of the communal conversation that takes place on major social media sites every day? With Trump off in the digital silo he’s building, we’ll surely find it easier to shrug off what we can’t even see. He’ll be holding a virtual rally in a private room.

AD

AD

Of course, even if Trumpbook, Trumper, TrumpTube, or whatever name this boondoggle takes doesn’t prove the automatic headline-manufacturing machine that its avatar exploited in Facebook, Twitter and YouTube until his exile, there’s something else it might achieve. This invention could print money.

Anyone who has looked at a pair of flip-flops in an online shop and suddenly finds themselves stalked by pairs of flip-flops far and wide across the Web knows how Silicon Valley’s finest monetize their products: advertising. The main trouble Trump faces is that not every brand is Goya Foods — which is to say, businesses aren’t champing at the bit to sign on with a site whose raison d’etre will be to canonize a racist conspiracy theorist who recently incited his supporters to armed rebellion.

Another trouble is that businesses also aren’t eager to pay substantial sums marketing only to the puny-sized slice of the population that does spend its time sharing memes about the immigrant threat.

AD

AD

There’s a smidgen of potential nonetheless — especially in a subscription model. Think of the project as a Patreon for self-proclaimed patriots. These marks could be everyday suckers willing to shell out a few dollars monthly for the exclusive opportunity to confab with the dealmaker himself, or they could be rich everyday suckers. These folks may be willing to shell out a whole lot as investors in so noble a cause. This guy has conned the entire country once already. Who’s to say he can’t con his way into another mother lode?

Well, maybe we can say so. American reality, everyone says nowadays, has split in two. And yet those who see facts as facts and those who see them as fiction have more or less been living on the same platforms on the same Internet, even if they’re in different corners of it. Today, however, that Internet has started to shatter into niche forums for niche audiences — and Trump wants to pick up one of the pieces even as he stands there holding the hammer.

Trump gained plenty from these major platforms of not-so-peaceful coexistence. They allowed him to reach the mainstream, and they also let him make the case that he was part of the mainstream. After all, there were his tweets, sitting alongside the rest of ours. Now, he has embarked on a ploy that disdains the mainstream explicitly, and yet he’s dependent on it still. What he needs, and what he has always needed, is attention: to convince any future users that he and his website-to-be are relevant, to convince advertisers or investors of the same thing, and maybe most of all to convince himself.

AD

AD

The best and cruelest thing his detractors can do is ignore him.