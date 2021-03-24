Fair enough. But gratitude, celebration, applause — none of that matters. The big question is how this money will be accounted for.

The Biden administration understands the need for accountability. In a March 12 speech in the Rose Garden, the president said:

It’s going to require fastidious oversight to make sure there’s no waste or fraud, and the law does what it’s designed to do. And I mean it: We have to get this right. Details matter, because we have to continue to build confidence in the American people that their government can function for them and deliver.

To help him reach that goal, the president put former National Economic Council director Gene Sperling in charge of the Rescue Plan’s rollout.

Great. That’s essential. Does the Virginia government have a similar commitment to accountability? The governor hasn’t said much about this. To be fair, Northam does have a pile of legislation to wade through before the veto session, so perhaps he’s not been able to focus too much on a wish list for all that cash, let alone who should see that it is spent wisely.

Fortunately, Northam doesn’t have to reinvent the accountability wheel. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) created a blueprint for how to account for a wave of billions of dollars in federal relief and rescue funds back in 2009, when he was governor.

Way back then, in the wake of the Great Recession, Congress approved the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA) to help people and their state and local governments weather the worst economic storm since the Great Depression.

To keep tabs on the more than $4.8 billion the federal government allocated to Virginia as part of the ARRA, the Kaine administration built a website that allowed Virginians to track how the money was being spent — and took more than 9,000 suggestions on where the money should go.

Kaine’s chief of staff, Wayne Turnage, also made it clear to the heads of all state agencies that they needed to begin work “immediately” to get to work on the ARRA in a “transparent, effective, and efficient” manner.

The agency heads were also ordered to name a “senior official” who would be responsible for “recovery-related efforts” and to get that person’s name to the state comptroller ASAP.

All of that happened within two days of then-President Barack Obama signing the relief bill into law.

Times and economic conditions have changed. But the dollar amount in question is enormous, with lots of money broadly earmarked for public education, rural broadband, child care, tuition assistance and more.

Where’s Northam’s plan to keep track of it?

While we’re waiting for that to materialize, what are Virginia’s Republicans saying about the Rescue Plan?

After all, they have an essential role to play in any accountability plan. An effective opposition party would hawkishly watch over how those funds are spent to ensure waste, fraud, abuse, favoritism and old-fashioned graft are quickly exposed.

But Republicans seem utterly indifferent to the whole thing — a marked change from the 2009 version of the GOP. Then again, why worry about the big stuff when the party’s 2018 Senate nominee, Corey A. Stewart, is making performance art videos roasting 2021 gubernatorial candidate Pete Snyder?