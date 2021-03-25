Trump, on the other hand, fed coronavirus panic, at one point even suggesting injections of bleach as a cure for the disease. Asked about rumors of the well-connected gaining access to the hard-to-obtain diagnostic tests in mid-March, he replied, “Perhaps that’s been the story of life. That does happen on occasion.”

As it turns out, at just about the same time Trump spoke those words, a New York state special access testing program for politically connected insiders was getting off the ground. According to reporting published Wednesday by the Albany Times Union and The Post, state officials in mid-March began offering expedited testing for Cuomo’s family, top New York state political staffers and a number other wealthy, and still anonymous, individuals, some of whom lived in “penthouses in Manhattan.”

AD

AD

Instead of lining up with the hoards in front of public hospitals or overwhelmed drive-through sites, these people — including CNN’s Chris Cuomo, the governor’s brother — received at-home visits from state-employed medical professionals and had their swabs ferried to the lab by state police for immediate processing.

No word, alas, on whether the cop cars needed to use their sirens to hurry the process along.

Ordinary people waited days, if not weeks, for their results. The favored New York few found out if they were infected within a few hours.

In response to the revelation, a Cuomo administration spokesperson declined to comment on the governor’s family receiving tests, but defended its testing regime in a statement to The Post. The state went “above and beyond to get people testing,” he said, adding: “Among those we assisted were members of the general public, including legislators, reporters, state workers and their families who feared they had contracted the virus and had the capability to further spread it.”

AD

AD

Regardless, this remains, as reported, a classic case of abuse of power. New York law bans the use of official positions and authority to “secure unwarranted privileges” that include “the misappropriation to himself, herself or to others of the property, services or other resources of the state for private business.”

It’s also another example of Cuomo’s epic bait and switch on the American public. If these latest charges are substantiated, Cuomo and anyone else responsible for the state’s coronavirus testing program for the connected should pay both a legal and political price.

As I’ve repeatedly pointed out, Cuomo’s pandemic news conferences were largely theater. As he lapped up the adulation of the public, New York racked up the second-highest per capita death toll from the disease in the country.

AD

AD

Cuomo fans, so desperate for a Democratic hero to rival Trump, paid no mind not just to a decade of the governor’s bullying and abuse of the state’s political establishment, but also his mishandling of the pandemic itself. Cuomo and his administration are now under state and federal investigation for attempting to hide the number of nursing home patients who died of covid-19, a tragedy that was almost certainly worsened by his state order demanding that facilities take patients that tested positive for the disease, even as a Navy hospital ship, sent to the state on an emergency basis, languished essentially unused in New York Harbor.

While polls are showing the public is getting increasingly weary of their celebrity, scandal-ridden governor — who is now the subject of a state legislative impeachment inquiry, including for multiple sexual harassment allegations — Cuomo still has many defenders. They argue he is getting railroaded over technicalities, that his abuses of power are minor, that the sexual harassment allegations pale in comparison to what Trump was accused of and that the Democratic Party will self-destruct if it continues to demand proper behavior from its elected pols when Republicans laugh off the same misconduct.

This, as the most recent Cuomo revelation shows, is a terribly misguided way of thinking. One reason Trump was elected was because many Americans had become so cynical as to believe all politicians were venal and dishonest. Trump didn’t say he was worthy — anything but! Instead, he promised to use his inside knowledge of the system to clean it up. He did no such thing, of course, engaging in his own epic spree of corruption.

AD

AD

Throwing up your hands and saying, “Well, better my corrupt guy than one from the other team,” is the exact wrong response to this problem. First, as Republicans learned in the 2020 election, you can’t credibly accuse the rival party of corruption and expect to be taken seriously if you aren’t willing to police your own side.

But it’s more than that. You can’t combat Donald Trump with a poor man’s version of him and expect to come out ahead. Such a strategy will instead ensure that our politics remains bitterly divided, and that the rich and well-connected continue to benefit at the expense of everyone else. Cuomo offers just the latest example of that life lesson.

Read more: