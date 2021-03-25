The problems that we faced did not rest with just one person, and it’s not gonna get better just with somebody out of office and someone else in. I really feel like we are on a very long road to recovery ahead. And I have to do everything I humanly can to be able to fix that, because I love this country, but also because, if I don’t, I feel like I would therefore be saying that I’m giving up on trying to shape this world that my kids are gonna grow up in. . . . That’s why you see me get emotional when I talk about my kids. The work that I do in Congress, this isn’t just about laws that we’re writing or speeches that I give. I see this as my way of being a dad and trying to shape the world that they grow up into. . . .

So this is all deeply personal to me, and that is where I draw my strength from. That is my North Star, and I feel like I’m hitting up against places where I don’t know if I can make the difference that I feel . . . is needed. And that is tough for me in the same way it’s tough for me to think about how I can talk to my kid about the experience that he had and what he will have. That talk. I don’t know how to have that talk with this country. I don’t know how to have that talk with my community, about what we really need to do to get [it] done. . . .

This is a moment where I wish I knew what to say to my kids. I wish I knew what to say to you about how we heal. I wish I knew the right words to say to my district, but I fall short. And I’m still learning and I’m still listening to try to figure out how we move forward.