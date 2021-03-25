Now, with President Biden’s “Help is on the way” tour, Harris is increasingly a prominent voice for the administration. She is traveling separate from the president to critical states touting the benefits of a transformational economic package. And in perhaps her most candid and effective remarks, she weighed in on the mass killing of eight people in Georgia, six of whom were women of Asian descent. “Racism is real in America and it has always been,” Harris said. “Xenophobia is real in America and always has been. Sexism, too.” She also recounted our history of anti-Asian hate crimes and policies, as she did on Thursday during an interview with CBS News.

In issuing this explanation, the vice president avoided the shopworn phrase that “this is not who we are.” After running through the history, she highlighted the 3,800 hate crimes against Asian Americans this past year alone. Sadly, this is very much who we are, Harris explained. “This is about how we treat people with dignity and respect.” In other words, we are defined by what we do. “Everyone has the right to go to work, to go to school, to walk down the street and be safe, and also the right to be recognized as an American. Not as the other, not as them, but as us.” She reiterated, “A harm against any one of us is a harm against all of us. The president and I will not be silent.”

She also forcefully acknowledged in her CBS interview that “representation matters,” in addressing complaints about lack of Asian American and Pacific Islander Cabinet secretaries. “There is still more work to do. There is no question about that.” She is, by virtue of her historic role as the first Black and Asian American female vice president, going to be central in racial justice issues, whether it is voting rights, hate crimes or diversity in the administration. However, that is far from the only thing that will be in her portfolio.

On Wednesday, Biden said, “This new [border] surge we are dealing with now started in the past administration,” although he acknowledged is up to his administration to address it. He then tapped Harris to carry out that complex and challenging mission. The Post reports:

She will be working to stem the flow of migrants and establishing a strategic partnership with Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. The role is similar to a portfolio Biden assumed as former president Barack Obama’s vice president. “I have asked her, the VP today, because she is the most qualified person to do it, to lead our efforts with Mexico and the Northern Triangle and the countries that are going to need help in stemming the movement of so many folks, stemming the migration to our southern border,” Biden said. Harris said there is “no question this is a challenging situation,” and spoke of the need to enforce laws and also address root causes.

This certainly raises her international profile. It also hands her a thankless task to address the seasonal surge of unaccompanied minors that has flummoxed presidents of both parties. She steps into a situation already exploited by Republicans and sloppy reporting. The border is not “open.” This is not even a new phenomenon. As Factcheck.org explained:

Tony Payan, director of the Center for the United States and Mexico at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, wrote in a March 15 blog post that “the current situation at the border is neither a unique crisis nor the result (yet) of Biden’s policy changes.” In a phone interview, he told us that while the apprehension numbers are spiking now, “this is not a new crisis.” Instead, it has been going on since 2014, “when we first saw unaccompanied minors and family units arriving at the border and turning themselves in,” and the problem has plagued each administration since.

Biden has changed only one aspect of our border policy: He continues to use Title 42 to expel adults and some families, but he is no longer expelling children. That’s it. That’s the difference. The “crisis” is that children are in our overcrowded facilities, not set loose to fend for themselves.

Harris’s job may be international in focus, working on the root causes of and international solutions to the problem. However, she will be invariably called upon to respond to Republican claims and misleading reports. Her prosecutorial skills in clearly presenting facts and differentiating between fact and fiction will surely be put to the test.