“She was considered a shining star in the GOP with a bright future. No more,” said one social conservative leader. My Post colleague Henry Olsen called it “a massive failure to read the political room.”

The story here is that even if Noem shares GOP enthusiasm to make trans kids’ lives miserable, she worried that the bill, which included college athletes, could produce economic backlash if the NCAA and other businesses boycotted the state in response. So she issued a limited veto, which allows her to make specific changes to the bill; she wants the ban to only apply to school-age kids.

AD

AD

Then she rushed out to hold a news conference denouncing the idea of transgender girls playing girls’ sports, and went on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show to declare she’s bravely fighting a battle for conservative values, to “make sure that we are keeping only girls playing in girls’ sports.”

If you’re not a close observer of conservative politics, you might have missed the new Republican obsession with transgender rights. But it is indeed an obsession; in the first two months of Joe Biden’s presidency, Fox aired 86 separate segments on transgender issues.

Driven by the terror that a trans girl might get to play on her middle-school softball team, bans on transgender kids participating in athletics have been passed this year in at least one house in Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee, and others are on their way.

AD

AD

Of course, we’re talking about a narrow slice of the population, people who are just asking to be treated with a bit of respect and consideration. No one else’s rights or life prospects are threatened if a trans kid gets to play sports like every other kid. It certainly isn’t as important as the ongoing pandemic and economic crisis, or a dozen other issues you could mention.

But as they look to 2022 and 2024, Republicans are eager for the kind of electoral sugar high they’ve successfully used in the past: something that provides a burst of energy that gets their base so wound up it could win them an election or two. The prototypical case was in 2004, when they introduced bills banning same-sex marriage in state after state, riling up the base with the idea that if gay people married the structure of American society would quickly collapse.

In the long run, that made Republicans only look intolerant, but in the short run it was very useful. Many in the party would like to do the same with transgender rights, telling the base that if they get angry and mobilized enough, they can arrest the social changes that undermine their values.

AD

AD

It’s a lie, of course. Just as Donald Trump didn’t rid America of immigrants, the next Republican president isn’t going to return us to the norms of gender and sexuality of the 1950s (or the 1850s, or the 1750s). Social change will continue, and older people will find it disorienting, as they always have.

But the conservative base wants to be fed that lie — that the right president and the right Congress can stop the social changes they find disturbing. Anyone wanting to lead the Republican Party needs to show that they believe the lie, too, and they’re the person to make it a reality.

That’s what makes it dangerous for someone such as Noem to acknowledge that passing retrograde laws could have negative economic implications for her state.

AD

While no one can predict the future, there’s an important broader context: Especially in 2022 and possibly into 2024, the Democrats are likely to be in a very strong position when it comes to the practical things that affect people’s lives.

AD

With ramped-up distribution of coronavirus vaccines, the pandemic is likely to be largely behind us — but still fresh enough in our memories that we’ll be thankful for getting past it. And according to nearly every projection, the economy will be going absolutely gangbusters.

We don’t know how long that will last, or what other events might alter the political landscape. But from the standpoint of today, Republicans might well conclude that if it’s difficult to argue their economic brilliance is needed to restore a functioning country, some culture-war mojo is just the ticket to remaining competitive.

AD

That means every potential 2024 GOP contender will try to pass the test of the party’s social conservatives.

As Trump showed, social conservatives don’t actually care how pious you are or whether a tear runs down your cheek at the thought of a zygote being snuffed out. They want to know their candidates will aggressively fight the culture war on their behalf, which means showing that there are no lengths to which you won’t go in order to strike out at liberals and liberalism, no matter the consequences or how doomed the effort.

AD

For now, transgender kids are the scapegoat, the target Republican politicians can use to show their social-conservative bona fides. Anyone who wavers in the fight against them can expect to suffer for it.