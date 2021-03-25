The notion that the filibuster is somehow an inviolate part of protecting minority rights is crumbling. And that seems to have driven some Republicans around the bend.

Senate Republican leader, Mitch McConnell (Ky.), argued Tuesday that the Senate filibuster “has no racial history at all. None. There’s no dispute among historians about that.” That’s false. Historians know the filibuster is closely intertwined with the nation’s racial past and present. To be sure, senators have filibustered issues other than civil rights over the Senate’s history. But it is impossible to write that history without recognizing the centrality of race.

Why is it so critical for Republicans to resort to such bald-faced lies? Probably the same reason Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) makes the ludicrous and entirely false claim that H.R. 1 would allow undocumented immigrants to vote. As the New York Times reports: “[Cruz] falsely claimed that the bill would register millions of undocumented immigrants to vote and accused Democrats of wanting the most violent criminals to cast ballots, too. In fact, it is illegal for noncitizens to vote, and the bill would do nothing to change that or a requirement that people registering to vote swear they are citizens.”

The current panic attack among Republicans stems from the prospect that much of the avalanche of anti-voting rollbacks in more than 40 states could be wiped out. That was precisely the reason Southern Dixiecrats engaged in filibusters during the 1950s and 1960s: In the name of “states’ rights,” they wanted to deny non-Whites access to the ballot. It is not simply that the filibuster is related to race, but that Republicans now intend to use it for essentially the same nefarious purpose.

In fact, the filibuster has been used time and again to perpetuate white supremacy. The Brennan Center for Justice explains that, in 1891, “a series of filibusters by Democrats threatened to derail legislation authorizing federal troops to supervise federal elections — an early use of the tool to block civil rights protections for Black Americans.”

The filibuster reached its zenith in the middle of the 20th century precisely because of efforts to subjugate Blacks. “Starting in the late 1950s, senators began to use the filibuster to thwart passage of civil rights legislation intended to address the deeply entrenched racism that affected so many areas of American life,” the Brennan Center recounts. “Anti-civil rights Dixiecrats obstructed anti-lynching bills; bills prohibiting poll taxes; and bills prohibiting discrimination in employment, housing, and voting. Most notable were their filibusters of the most significant civil rights bills in United States history: the Civil Rights Acts of 1957 and 1964.” The filibuster against the 1964 Civil Rights Act went on for 74 days.

Maybe Democrats should call McConnell’s bluff. If budget bills and confirmation of federal judges get carve-outs from filibuster rules, why not issue a rule that prevents it from being used for bills that would address disenfranchisement and the denial of voting or other civil rights? If it is not about race, let’s institutionalize a rule that it cannot be used when the topic is race.

Indeed, such a rule would help implement Section 5 of the 14th Amendment, which states, “Congress shall have the power to enforce, by appropriate legislation, the provisions of this article.” In other words, Congress would be acting in its essential role to enforce equal protection and due process under the Constitution. This intuitively makes sense. If the 14th Amendment, which serves to protect minority rights, can be thwarted by the filibuster, then it has no meaning.

Democrats, who have lived with the dizzying set of rules that govern reconciliation bill might want to come up with the McConnell rule: No filibustering to defeat civil rights legislation. Who could object to that?