The outrage quickly spread across the political landscape. Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer called the meetings “racist,” “deeply outrageous” and potentially “leading to things that look like fascism.” He added he was exploring the legal grounds to prevent the meetings.

In the Senate, the right-wing party the Republicans drafted a letter to the justice minister, claiming the meetings did not comply with “French values,” as if there were no racial issues in France. Legislator Julien Aubert alerted the Paris prosecutor and said in a statement that the interior minister should consider the dissolution of the UNEF, backing the viral hashtag #dissolutionunef.

There were some voices who supported UNEF, though most did not explicitly stand up for its right to create safe spaces for minorities. An op-ed signed by more than 250 political figures with varying ideologies who were formerly involved in the UNEF — including Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the head of the leading left-wing party, and Benoît Hamon, former socialist candidate for the presidency — stated that Blanquer’s accusations were unacceptable. Meanwhile, Julien Bayou, the leader of the Greens, tweeted that he found it “useful and necessary that an organization supported measures to allow anyone to find their place” and added that he would have preferred “the screaming wild pack to act against the massive discriminations against women, people of color or LGBTQI+.”

It is not the first time that such an initiative drew so much polarizing and negative attention in France.

In 2016, the organizers of a “decolonial summer camp” for people “who personally faced state racism,” referring to people of color, were harassed. Najat Vallaud-Belkacem, who was the socialist minister of education at the time, described it as a "a racist vision of the society that is not ours.”

In 2017, Blanquer sued Sud Education 93, a teachers union that conceived workshops, some of which were exclusively for people of color, in order to evaluate antiracism in schools and point out “state-sponsored racism.” The case was later dismissed.

Also in 2017, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo threatened to ban Nyansapo, a Black feminist festival organizing workshops for Black women. Hidalgo said she reserved the right “to prosecute the organizers for discrimination.” Interestingly, the festival was labeled anti-White, though Black men and other people of color were also not invited to certain spaces dedicated to Black women.

Over the years, reactions to these initiatives have consistently drawn on the same rhetoric, presenting them as violating France’s so-called universalist consensus. But safe spaces are not new to the French political culture; they belong to our history.

In the 1970s, the historic Movement for Women’s Liberation chose women-only organizing as a political tool, saying that “as an oppressed group, we have to take care of our own liberation.” As a result, women felt free to speak about issues that were difficult to raise in the presence of men, such as sexual violence or reproductive justice.

And according to a 2000 directive from the Council of the European Union on prohibiting discrimination and promoting equality for racial and ethnic minorities, “such measures may permit organizations of persons of a particular racial or ethnic origin where their main object is the promotion of the special needs of those persons.“

Centering spaces around the voices of those who experience oppression is the only way for them to identify strategies to deconstruct structural inequalities. Creating a safe space for negatively racialized groups allows people to voice their concerns without hesitation, fear of expressing resentment or carrying the burden of handling Whites’ feelings.

The goal is not to segregate society; in the UNEF case, for example, no strategic decisions were taken during those meetings. Safe spaces are temporary meetings created as breathing breaks for people who have to control the way they frame their discourse or carry their bodies because they constantly live under the pressure of white supremacy.

When the UNEF created such spaces for women, there was no similar debate. But France is continuing its pattern of shutting down any discussion about race. These safe spaces are in the crosshairs of mainstream voices because they challenge the entitlement of White people, who believe that they should be allowed to access any space regardless of the effects of their presence.

In a country where the circles of power are overwhelmingly White and male, the fact that many important decisions are made by exclusively White groups would be a good reason to spark outrage. The Health Defense Council, made up of ministers who are all White, created by President Emmanuel Macron to craft major aspects of covid-19 strategy did not raise eyebrows. So why should this?

Preventing minority groups from finding ways to navigate the system that oppresses them, instead of fighting that system, means perpetuating racism by centering the conversation — again! — on Whiteness. Will France learn?