While it’s infuriating to hear Cruz (R-Tex.) dismiss substantive efforts to stop mass shootings as “theater” while engaging in so much performative politics of his own, he’s far from the only public figure who sometimes seems more interested in making content than making policy. The stories we tell and our public conversations certainly have an impact on our collective sense of what’s possible. But watching powerful people dive into podcast and streaming deals sends a depressing message about the prospect of achieving change through traditional channels.

Take Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz (R), best known for attempting to outdo former president Donald Trump’s children as Trump’s most ardent defender.

Since arriving in Congress in 2017, Gaetz has introduced 23 pieces of legislation. But between May and December of last year, Gaetz recorded 153 episodes of his podcast, “Hot Takes With Matt Gaetz” on subjects ranging from newly elected Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R) to the Netflix miniseries “Tiger King.” (The podcast is on hiatus, but Gaetz’s office confirmed that it will return.)

Talk alone can have a substantial political impact, of course: The late radio host Rush Limbaugh was one of the most important conservatives of his generation. And the flourishing of podcasts has created new space for advocates to advance unusual ideas and argue in different tones.

But there’s just something odd about watching members of Congress behave as if they can exert more influence through their performances than through their day jobs. Joe Rogan’s power may lie solely in his pulpit, but the Gaetzes and Cruzes of the world can try to pass laws or perform oversight related to issues they podcast about. Freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who declared the committee assignments she lost “a waste of my time,” represents a worrisome new frontier in this trend: She may not have a podcast, but she came to Washington with no apparent intention to actually do her job. Instead, she’s the star of an ongoing piece of political performance art.

It does make more sense to see free-floating political forces like former president and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama, or the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, embrace podcasting and film and television production. Why refuse delivery when companies like Netflix and Spotify arrive with pallets of cash? As Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey in her blockbuster interview this month, the offers did provide his family with an income at a moment when they faced a host of new financial obligations.

And maybe, too, monetizing one’s friendships with extremely famous people is more dignified than hawking Viagra or Good Luck Light Margarine, as Bob Dole and Eleanor Roosevelt did, respectively. But there’s a difference between what’s fun and lucrative for the influential people involved — and what might actually make a difference.

Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama certainly sound like they’re enjoying themselves in “Renegades: Born in the USA,” the podcast they taped as part of the Obamas’ Spotify deal. But introducing the series with a lengthy discussion of how these two very famous people became friends was an excruciating mistake. It made the whole thing seem like an attempt to cash in on a bull session that would have happened anyway.

“Waffles + Mochi,” Michelle Obama’s new children’s series for Netflix, is more useful — but only to a point. In each episode, the titular puppets, who work at a grocery owned by “Mrs. Obama” herself, explore a new idea about healthy food. Yet the show seems engineered for kids whose parents need it least. Guests like “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat” author Samin Nosrat and chef José Andrés are a hook for well-off foodie parents hoping to raise little gastronomes.

To be fair to the Obamas and Sussexes, both families also have charitable foundations through which they’re funding programs like the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance and donating to efforts like Andres’s World Central Kitchen and winter storm relief.

But as the Atlantic’s Caitlin Flanagan wrote acidly of Prince Harry’s career transition, there’s a distinction between the elevated realm of pure public service and the more fun, but lesser sphere of content creation, much less serving as the “chief impact officer” for an embarrassing-sounding personal coaching start-up.

Anyone can have a podcast. But not everyone can write legislation or exert mass moral authority. When the few people who can do the latter seem more interested in the former, we ought to listen. If people this powerful are prioritizing podcasting and streaming over policymaking and philanthropy, maybe our traditional tools for change are in trouble.