“Oh, God, I miss him,” Biden said of Trump at one point. He was joking, but not entirely.

Biden needs Trump as a foil to hold together an unwieldy coalition that ranges from self-identified socialists who backed Bernie Sanders in the 2020 primaries to country-club Republicans, namely women, who supported Mitt Romney over Barack Obama in 2012. One of the few positions all his supporters share is disdain for Trump. That binds them together. As memories fade, and new storylines emerge, that glue will lose some of its adhesive power.

AD

AD

For now, asked about migrants at the border, Biden blames Trump: For cutting foreign aid to Central America. For turning away unaccompanied children. For failing to build the infrastructure to care properly for those who did come. “We’re building back up the capacity that should have been maintained, and built upon, that Trump dismantled,” he said. “It’s going to take time.”

Biden referred to his predecessor almost exclusively as “Trump” — not “Mr. Trump” or “President Trump.” He felt no need to use an honorific. Nor did he make any effort to avoid saying the name, as he had previously.

The 46th president has legitimate reasons to feel bitterness toward the 45th. Trump spent months plotting to overturn the election results, obstructed Biden’s transition team, incited the Jan. 6 insurrection, skipped the inauguration and continues casting doubt on his successor’s legitimacy.

AD

AD

Unlike previous ex-presidents, Trump has made no effort to rise above the fray. Trump called into Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show Thursday night to respond to Biden’s news conference. He gave a series of interviews bashing Biden earlier in the week and continues to cultivate his desired role as GOP kingmaker from his voter-imposed exile at Mar-a-Lago.

It would have been inconceivable four years ago for Obama to go on Rachel Maddow’s show after Trump’s first news conference or George W. Bush calling into Sean Hannity’s show after Obama’s first presser 12 years ago. But no one is really surprised that Trump has disregarded this norm. After all, when he took office, Trump never really stopped running against Hillary Clinton.

What’s slightly more surprising is that Biden is still running against Trump. The new president said it will be difficult to follow through on Trump’s deal to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by May 1 because it was untenable to begin with. “If we leave, we’re going to do so in a safe and orderly way,” Biden said.

AD

AD

Asked whether he plans to keep Trump’s tariffs on China in place, Biden dodged — and pivoted to attack his predecessor for not speaking out more forcefully about human rights. He specifically cited Beijing’s treatment of Hong Kong and the Uyghurs. “The moment a president walks away from that, as the last one did, is the moment we begin to lose our legitimacy around the world,” he said.

But Biden will soon be forced to decide about those Trump tariffs and what additional steps he will take about those human rights abuses. He can justifiably mock Republicans for expressing concern about the debt after passing the “Trump tax cut,” as he did during Thursday’s news conference, but the burden on Biden grows each day to convince people that another round of deficit spending is warranted.

The president is right that it will take a long time to fix the damage inflicted by Trump, but he has been around politics long enough to know that the window for being able to get away with blaming him will close sooner than later. Trump might remain in the fray in a way that no previous president has, but his usefulness as a Biden defense mechanism will wane the longer Biden is in office.

AD

AD

Obama and Biden tried to run against Bush during the 2010 midterms, but independent voters no longer blamed Republicans for the weak economy two years after they were swept out of power. In a society with such a collectively short attention span, no matter how awful Trump was, there is some statute of limitations.

Oh, God, how Biden will miss him.