I burst out laughing. Didn’t work? I was a wildland firefighter in California. In the summer of 2020, we labored through 16-hour days and often overnight, inhaling smoke and dust, working back-to-back 14-day assignments. When a crew member dies, wildland firefighters sometimes have to hike their colleague’s body out to a road where it can be recovered. All will face elevated risks of suicide, cancer and heart disease from the hazards they faced on the line.

Federal seasonal firefighters, whose base pay starts at $13.45 an hour, are laid off when the rains begin. In the winter, if we can’t find other work, we rely on unemployment.

I filed an appeal with EDD, attaching pay statements to prove my income. When others on my crew reported similar problems with the state employment office, I put the question to firefighters on social media and received an overwhelming response: No one was getting unemployment benefits. I’m trying, but nothing is going through.

Phone calls to EDD were answered by a recording that cited a high call volume and hung up.

EDD was failing us — and it wasn’t just us. As I soon discovered, the state’s already rickety unemployment system has been near collapse during the pandemic. Epic backlogs, technical disasters, staggering fraud and ineffectual fixes have left millions of Californians as high and dry as our drought-scoured hills.

The department’s troubles began long before covid. In the recession of 2008-2009, similar problems plagued EDD, but a recent state audit found that the department didn’t begin planning for dealing with another recession until 2019.

When the pandemic hit, there was still no plan in place.

California — with a gross domestic product that would put it among the richest nations in the world — began to shut down its economy last March. A month later, more than 15 percent of Californians were out of work. By year’s end, nearly 45 percent of the California workforce had filed for unemployment benefits. Yes, the labor crisis was unprecedented, but EDD proved completely unequipped to handle the surge.

The department had closed its offices in March and turned off its phones. A new website for unemployment applicants was immediately overwhelmed. In April, a new phone line launched — and quickly ran aground. The state’s Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, vowed to fix things.

Between March and September, unable to process hundreds of thousands of claims automatically, EDD used a painstaking manual review, the California state auditor reported. A crushing backlog rose to almost 1.6 million unresolved claims by September. Even after renewed efforts to clear the queue, more than 700,000 people were still waiting on benefits in January.

These problems were compounded by the department’s failure to assist people over the phone. Early in the pandemic, EDD’s call center answered less than 1 percent of the calls it received.

Meanwhile, the department ignored hundreds of thousands of online questions, marking many of them as “resolved” without ever responding.

Amid the chaos, criminals took advantage of emergency measures such as the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. A large number of criminals — many of them already in prison.

As CalMatters reports, California confirmed about $11 billion in unemployment insurance fraud and an additional $19 billion “under investigation,” for a possible total of $31 billion, or “more than the state spends each year on housing, transportation, higher education and environmental protection.” How EDD allowed 45,000 prison inmates to collect about $810 million in benefits is just one of the puzzles to come out of the scandal.

I didn’t quite realize what a miracle it was last month when I was able to resolve my claim through the appeals process. I was lucky — I had access to technology and the bureaucratic savvy to navigate the paleolithic EDD system. I ended up walking several friends through the process, yet many of my colleagues’ claims remain unresolved and unpaid.

Like the damage from covid itself, unemployment has hit hard along lines of race and class. A California Policy Lab study found that lower-income, non-White workers were more likely to lose their jobs in the pandemic and less likely to receive benefits than those in higher-income neighborhoods. The researchers speculated that language barriers, lack of awareness, technological divides and immigration status could be driving the disparities. Some of these problems could be addressed by correcting EDD’s deficiencies.

In early February, nine California lawmakers announced a sweeping EDD reform package demanding immediate action to deal with fraud, improve language access, create an EDD oversight board and develop a “Claimant Bill of Rights,” among other changes.

The legislation sounds promising, but more than a month has passed with no indication of progress. EDD needs massive, immediate reform now. Millions of Californians — including many of those who risked their lives and saved countless others during 2020’s record fire season — are still struggling to pay bills and feed their children.