Meanwhile, every Democrat and progressive group has to tiptoe around him as though he’s a tiger who at any moment could reach out a meaty paw and slash their policy dreams to ribbons.

And now Manchin is offering fresh clues about how he plans to exercise this power, something that will have immense consequences for the trajectory of the next year and a half of Democratic rule and beyond.

This week, Manchin disclosed new details on what he wants on two of Democrats’ most immediate priorities. On infrastructure, he came out for a much bigger bill than many expected. On election reform, he called for something much less ambitious than many Democrats want.

On the surface, Manchin, the most conservative Democrat in the Senate, can seem hard to read. Sometimes he seems like a Republican and sometimes like a more traditional Democrat. Often we don’t know which way he’ll come out on a given controversy until he makes it clear.

But if you look closely, you can find a modus operandi.

Manchin always begins by saying that this time, it’s imperative that legislation proceed in a bipartisan fashion. But while that often frightens Democrats who know Republicans want to undermine the entire Biden agenda, Manchin isn’t actually being as categorical as he appears.

For him, bipartisanship is a process, but not necessarily an outcome. He’ll reach out and negotiate with his Republican colleagues to make sure they’re involved in the debate. His position on the details may be influenced by the things they advocate, as it was when he forced the stimulus checks in the American Rescue Plan to phase out more quickly for those at higher incomes.

However — and this is critical — in the end, Manchin voted for that bill even though no Republicans in either chamber joined him. He wouldn’t single-handedly kill an important piece of legislation for no reason other than that no Republicans voted for it.

On infrastructure, Manchin has come out for a bill both huge in size and financed by rolling back some of President Donald Trump’s tax cuts. “I’m sure of one thing: It’s going to be enormous,” he said.

This surprised some who may think of Manchin only in left-right ideological terms. Even more perplexing, he dismissed Republicans who oppose any tax increases, scoffing: “Where do they think [the financing is] going to come from?”

But what that really shows is that, like any old-school Democrat, he knows the value of squeezing the rich and using federal money to build up your state — with appropriate credit given to the politician who secured it, of course.

After all, you can barely walk a mile in Manchin’s home state without seeing something named after longtime senator Robert Byrd, whether it’s the Robert C. Byrd Bridge, the Robert C. Byrd Expressway or the Robert C. Byrd Hardwood Technologies Center. Byrd knew how to bring home the bacon, and so does Manchin. He’ll never kill an infrastructure bill solely because Republicans withdraw their support at the last minute.

So when Manchin starts talking about the need for bipartisanship, the best way to understand it is not as an immovable stance but as an opening gambit. He knows he sits at the fulcrum of a 50-50 Senate, and his position on any legislation may have to adjust as Republicans and other Democrats shift around him.

What matters for him is that he be seen as the moderating force, the one restraining his Democratic colleagues while looking out for his constituents. Which brings us to electoral reform.

This week, Manchin also released a statement on the For the People Act, the Democrats’ main electoral reform bill. The legislation is complicated and ambitious, covering everything from early voting to gerrymandering to felon disenfranchisement. So many reform advocates have been waiting for Manchin’s signals.

Those signals reflected the kind of canniness we should expect. He mentions a number of things he supports, including requiring lengthy early voting and increasing transparency around dark money. Then it concludes with the predictable paean to bipartisanship:

Pushing through legislation of this magnitude on a partisan basis may garner short-term benefits, but will inevitably only exacerbate the distrust that millions of Americans harbor against the U.S. government. We can and we must reform our elections together — not as Democrats and Republicans, but as Americans to restore the faith and trust in our democracy.

Pessimists are reading too much into this statement — for instance, by assuming that he opposes any provision of the bill that he didn’t explicitly say he favors. But what Manchin didn’t say is as important as what he did say.

He will inevitably oppose some provisions, but he didn’t say which — so anything he didn’t bring up should be seen as still on the table. And note that he didn’t say he’d vote against the bill if it doesn’t have any GOP backing. That means he can still support the bill in the end if he decides the process has been sufficiently bipartisan.

In other words, Manchin is keeping his options open. And however the fate of the For the People Act plays out — if it becomes the vehicle for filibuster reform, if it passes in nearly its entirety, if it gets whittled way down — it’ll be largely up to him.

That will be the story of nearly every piece of major legislation in the next two years at least. Sometimes that may work out just fine for Democratic goals, and sometimes it may not. But Joe Manchin is going to make sure that he’s in control, whether anyone else likes it or not.