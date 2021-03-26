“We have now fought and lost two elections against a carbon tax because voters did not think we were serious about addressing climate change,” he added in a confident statement of correlation.

This sort of rationalistic (if defensive) theory of elections has become a popular way for many Conservative partisans to conceptualize their task — an assumption that party fortunes are fundamentally tied to how attractive and uncontroversial its platform is. A good platform will accordingly be scrubbed of anything with potential to annoy or worry nervous swing voters.

The biggest problem with this theory, however, is that it fails to provide an adequate explanation for why Trudeau himself won.

Trudeau, after all, was elected in spite of holding a number of policy positions that were broadly unpopular with the Canadian public. This included promises to run multiple deficits, end bombing raids against the Islamic State and increase Canada’s intake of Syrian refugees. Indeed, I would challenge any Canadian to offer a coherent explanation of what Trudeau was elected to do — as opposed to who he was elected to be.

This isn’t to suggest his election was frivolous. Trudeau’s key talent as a politician — which many pundits (myself included) underestimated — was an ability to embody attractive ideals of change and trustworthiness. He possesses undeniable skill in broadcasting virtues such as modernity, dynamism, open-mindedness, optimism and empathy — as well as a certain sort of progressive nationalism. In running against a three-term Conservative government headed by an unpopular man with a reputation for gloomy cynicism, Trudeau appeared an appropriate solution to a perceived moral crisis.

The Conservatives have since attempted to reframe Trudeau as a crisis in his own right, of course, casting him at various times as stupid, corrupt, hypocritical and vain. They’ve repeatedly attempted to market their own leaders on a pretext that Trudeau’s fame is insufferable, and that voters would rather have a humdrum “barbecue dad” in charge. Last month, the party released a video in which “he’s no celebrity” was offered as an O’Toole selling point.

Yet if the prime minister — whose approval rating rose significantly last year — can’t be defeated in a contrast of personalities, trying to outgun him on the policy front seems a reasonable backup. That is, unless we assume Trudeau’s theory of elections as a referendum on values is ultimately the correct one, in which case beating him at his own game will occur only when voting Conservative becomes synonymous with a cause greater than Trudeau himself.

What would such a cause be? In the case of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson, the answer was class conflict, both economic and cultural. For all his aversion to controversy, there are signs O’Toole may be slowly dipping into this particular pool.

This may be an unintended consequence of O’Toole’s moderate disposition, which makes him conveniently inclined to adopt populist positions that contradict conservative orthodoxy at precisely a time many of the right’s more cerebral strategists consider that wise.

O’Toole’s convention speech accordingly struck numerous populist notes, not just in embracing high spending — we’ll get around to balancing the budget “over the next decade” he said, a bold concession on an issue Conservatives have traditionally considered sacrosanct — but in explicit overtures to “organized labor” as well.

The parties of the left no longer reflect the social values of “private sector union workers,” he said, echoing a contrarian argument that has become fashionable among anti-orthodox conservative intellectuals such as Oren Cass.

Later, he bluntly announced that “as important as climate change is, getting our economy back on track is more important” — a zero-sum framing that Conservatives have traditionally avoided stating openly.

Though he didn’t press either point particularly hard, arguments such as these do hint at a willingness to frame Canada’s next campaign as a culture clash between a party of workers and one of elite preoccupations.

Trump has demonstrated that such a strategy can unleash chaos in success, but if O’Toole’s sensible platform doesn’t move the dial, it seems inevitable that this is the theory that will eventually be pursued — if not by him, then by a successor emboldened by his failure.

