Now they need to make sure they don’t lose their nerve.

Case in point: the new infrastructure package that Democrats are putting together, the next major piece of President Biden’s agenda. It’s going to be big, but what really makes it different is the approach Democrats appear to be taking — for now.

As The Post’s Jeff Stein reports, the White House has been evolving in how it approaches this bill. At first, officials considered having the final bill cost $3 trillion, with $1 trillion of that recovered in tax increases aimed at corporations and the wealthy. But with concerns about the deficit now weighing on them, they’re considering proposing a $4 trillion bill that includes $3 trillion in taxes:

The choice to limit the impact on the federal deficit may help the White House counter critics who say that the nation’s spending imbalance is out of control. But it also sets up the administration for an enormous political challenge in convincing Congress to pass a package of tax increases on wealthy Americans and companies that together would represent the largest tax hike in generations.

On balance, this sounds like a good thing; if you’re a liberal, you’d rather see the government spend $4 trillion on infrastructure, because a lot of needs could be served with the extra trillion.

As for the taxes, that’s fine, too; Biden has pledged that no household earning less than $400,000 a year will see their taxes go up, and the people (and corporations) earning more can afford it.

One of the most important things about the math here is that $3 trillion in taxes is still less than $4 trillion in spending. In other words, while Democrats plan to pay for some of the infrastructure bill through taxes, they aren’t going to pay for all of it.

From both a political and a policy standpoint, that’s vital. For years, Democrats committed themselves to being the fiscally responsible party, so that whenever they proposed an ambitious policy idea they promised that every last dime would be offset by spending cuts or tax increases. The Affordable Care Act was structured this way, and it made for some unpleasant choices.

And what did Democrats get for all that fiscal probity? Not much of anything.

It was motivated in large part by a fear that Republicans would tar them as profligate tax-and-spenders, despite two important facts. First, the public loves government spending. And second, the public doesn’t really have a problem with taxes in general; what they object to is when the rich don’t pay their fair share.

Yet so often in the past Democrats did Republicans’ work for them; all that was necessary for the GOP to get Democrats to back down was to threaten them with a few talking points and potential attacks, and Democrats would trim their sails in anticipation. Once they come after us on this, we’ll get murdered, Democrats would tell each other, resulting in their ambitions getting cut back.

The classic case was the 2009 Recovery Act. President Barack Obama’s advisers were terrified that if its price tag looked too big, the public would turn against it and it would be impossible to pass through Congress. So they pared it down to something far smaller than the economy needed at the time.

Thankfully, that hasn’t been the case this time around. As Biden recently said, “One thing we learned is, you know, we can’t do too much here. We can do too little.”

While the White House is now saying it wants to spend $4 trillion on infrastructure and raise $3 trillion more in taxes, those numbers will be subject to change as the legislation gets negotiated. As long as the assumption isn’t that they must even out, the gap might even get bigger. After all, every member of Congress wants infrastructure projects in their state or district; if some don’t like the tax increases, some of them could be pared back.

Which brings us to the second place Democrats need to stay strong: When Republicans start shouting, “They want to raise your taxes!,” Democrats can’t assume the attack will work.

While plenty of Republicans break out in hives at the very mention of the words “tax increase,” the public as a whole has rather nuanced views on the subject. For years, polling has shown that most people think their own taxes are fair; what bothers them is the idea that the wealthy and corporations don’t pay enough (see here or here).

Which is why the Republicans’ 2017 tax cut — which gave most of its benefits to the wealthy and corporations — was spectacularly unpopular, even less popular than many bills increasing taxes.

We already know that Republicans will say the infrastructure bill is a wasteful liberal wish list paid for by dipping into your wallet. But what Democrats have to keep reminding themselves is that the fact that Republicans say it doesn’t make it true, and it doesn’t mean voters will believe them.

