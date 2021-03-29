That experience ought to inform the debate over one of the most far-reaching provisions of congressional Democrats’ voting rights legislation: curbing the electoral tool, beloved by many a politician, known as gerrymandering.

H.R. 1 would strip state legislators of their power to draw incumbent-protecting congressional boundaries, and require them to adopt a version of California’s independent redistricting commission. Not a single Republican voted for the bill when it passed the House, and it is likely to meet a similar fate in the Senate.

AD

AD

How politics have turned. Over the years that Californians debated the creation of a redistricting commission, Democrats — including Nancy Pelosi, now speaker of the House — opposed it as a Republican power grab that would give unelected bureaucrats control over voters. The state’s Republicans — including Kevin McCarthy, now the House minority leader — argued that such a measure would make elected officials more accountable and empower Latino and Black voters.

The reason for the reversal comes down to one of McCarthy’s fundamental rules of politics. Over lunch in 2006, when he was a state assemblyman representing bright-red Bakersfield, he explained it to me: Races are won before they’re run.

For his party to gain more seats, it had to wrest the power to gerrymander away from the legislature’s Democratic majority. His whole time in Sacramento, McCarthy pushed to establish an independent redistricting commission.

AD

AD

“Removing the redistricting process from the hands of legislators would open up the process to greater public participation and input,” McCarthy wrote in a 2005 Sacramento Bee opinion piece. “Noncompetitive races often send unresponsive politicians to Sacramento. Fear of a challenging election is one of the surest ways to get the attention of a politician.”

At the time, McCarthy’s efforts failed. But Charles Munger Jr., Republican son of Warren Buffett’s longtime business partner, spent $13.5 million on redistricting commission initiatives from 2008 to 2010. Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, another Republican, contributed $3 million from his campaign accounts. New York’s Republican Mayor Mike Bloomberg and the California Chamber of Commerce gave six-figure donations, according to campaign finance reports.

Pelosi was one of 17 current and former Democratic members of the House from California who donated money to kill the 2010 initiative, which extended the redistricting commission’s responsibility to drawing congressional lines. Labor unions, led by the American Federation of County, State and Municipal Employees’s $1.7 million, also spent heavily to defeat the measures.

AD

AD

The Republicans prevailed, and the state established the California Citizens Redistricting Commission, to be made up of five Democrats, five Republicans and four voters with no party preference.

But if Republicans thought they were grabbing power, and Democrats feared losing it, both were wrong. In 2010, California Democrats held 34 seats to 19 for Republicans. Campaigning since then in districts that were redrawn in 2012, Democrats now hold 42 congressional seats to the Republicans’ 11.

The Republican losses came as their voter rolls shriveled — they now make up less than a quarter of the state’s registered voters. But some districts remain in play. Moderate Republican David G. Valadao, from a heavily Democratic district, won back a seat in 2020 that he’d lost in 2018, while Democrat Katie Porter held on to her seat in the former Republican bastion of Orange County. They know they must tend to voters if they’re going to win those swing seats.

AD

AD

More than 17,000 people applied for the 14 seats on the commission that will draw districts for the decade starting in 2022. One was Sara Sadhwani, an assistant professor of politics at Pomona College who focuses on minority rights.

To make the cut, she had to write essays, pledge to be impartial and gather recommendation letters. The state auditor, an independent agency, winnowed the pool to 120, then legislators cut that in half. Ultimately, it came down to a lottery using ping-pong balls. Sadhwani’s ball was drawn.

“Good governance and a strong democracy should not be a partisan issue,” Sadhwani told me.

But, of course, it is.

Republicans control more state legislatures than Democrats do, and so control redistricting in those states. Congressional Democrats recognize that one way to gain seats in gerrymandered red states is to establish independent commissions. Their fundraising appeals tout H.R. 1, promising to “END Republican gerrymandering.”

AD

AD

McCarthy knows that gerrymandering protects incumbents, and leaving the ability to draw districts in legislators’ hands will benefit Republicans in 2022 and beyond. So he denounces H.R. 1: “It’s not designed to protect your vote. It’s designed to put a thumb on the scale of every election in America and keep the swamp swampy.”

The rule McCarthy spelled out over lunch in 2006 remains operative today. Understand that races are won before they’re run, and it’s clear why some politicians promote independent redistricting and others oppose it. Voters who want competition are left on the sidelines.