The Brookings Institution reminds us in a recent report that “the U.S. economy is host to large and persistent infrastructure gaps that hamper productivity and long-term growth. The American Society of Civil Engineers gives U.S. infrastructure a score of C-, classifying it as ‘poor’ and ‘at risk,’ while the World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Report ranks it 13th in the world."

The report posits that large public infrastructure project can help the economy by increasing productivity, creating an upward pressure on wages by boosting employment, and reducing "income inequality and narrow racial and gender wage gaps (provided it’s accompanied by complementary policies).”

Infrastructure tends to be overwhelmingly popular because it is visible and — pardon the pun — concrete. Whether you drive or take public transportation, the crumbling infrastructure has real-world effects on average Americans. For that reason, it is one of the few domestic policy initiatives that garner support in Congress from Republicans, at least in theory.

Axios reports that economists are bullish on the plan: S&P Global "predicts Biden’s infrastructure plan will create 2.3 million jobs by 2024, inject $5.7 trillion into the economy — which would be 10 times what was lost during the recession — and raise per-capita income by $2,400.” (No plan has been released so this is apparently based on a guess about what might be included in the plan.)

Axios’s report continues:

"We have to have a big public works program," Lawrence Baxter, director of the Global Financial Markets Center at Duke, tells Axios. Baxter compares Biden's proposed new programs to New Deal initiatives like the Blue Ridge Parkway that were created to battle unemployment following the Great Depression. “They’re not daring to call it that because that would be a lightning rod,” he adds.

No one in the administration should be shy about referencing the New Deal’s building projects. Why not invoke the Hoover Dam, the Tennessee Valley Authority’s electrification system, San Antonio’s River Walk and the Lincoln Tunnel? The Public Works Administration not only oversaw giant projects, but also smaller ones such as schools, government buildings and hospitals. The federal government employed more than 2.5 million men in the Civilian Conservation Corps and 4 million in the Civil Works Administration. (If Republicans are squeamish about a Democratic administration’s accomplishment, they at least should acknowledge the benefits of President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s interstate highway system.)

As the White House press secretary previewed on Monday, Biden is going to be rolling out the first portion of his plan this week. As with the American Rescue Plan, he should not get hung up on “bipartisanship” (if that is defined as Republican votes in Congress), nor should he minimize its scope. To the contrary, contrasting Democrats’ support for a big, bold, forward-looking plans with Republicans’ incessant obstructionism has been shown to be a political winner.

“Selling” infrastructure is as easy as pointing to the thousands of crumbling bridges, gridlocked highways, dingy subway systems and crowded airports. Arguing that we should not undertake selling electric grid expansion and upgrades in Texas or replace dangerous bridges in Iowa or Pennsylvania because we do not want to raise taxes on the very rich likely will only hurt Republicans.