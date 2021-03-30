The Post reports, “Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines . . . put out a statement on Friday saying the bill — which was signed into law Thursday night — had ‘improved considerably during the legislative process’ and noted some elements for praise.” Soon, the hashtag #BoycottDelta was trending.

Coca-Cola issued a mealy-mouthed statement: “We will continue to identify opportunities for engagement and strive for improvements aimed at promoting and protecting the right to vote in our home state and elsewhere.” It sounded as though a team of executives worked long and hard to make certain their comments were indecipherable.

Their utter indifference to this assault on democracy — unlike their vow to deny donations to those who tried to overthrow the election — has not gone unnoticed:

Georgia voting-rights leader Stacey Abrams denounced the corporations’ spinelessness, as well. She recently said during a teleconference that “there should be no silence from the business community when anyone in power is trying to strip away the right to vote from the people.”

Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.) stopped short of calling for boycotts, but he expressed his extreme displeasure on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. “I think we all have to use our voices. And I have to tell you, as the pastor of Ebenezer Church, I have seen these corporations falling over themselves every year around the time of the King holiday celebrating Dr. King,” he said. “I think that the way to celebrate Dr. King is to stand up for what he represented, voting rights. And so we will see how all of that plays out.”

One can only speculate as to why these companies are refusing to act as decent corporate citizens. Perhaps Republicans are so determined to suppress voting that they have exercised substantial pressure on corporations. Perhaps these companies think Congress will step in and absolve them of the need to voice stronger criticism. Certainly, these corporations know it is difficult for politicians to champion a boycott of their own state, which threatens the livelihoods of the people these laws target.

What can be done? It should not fall to just Black politicians or civic leaders to do the heavy lifting. Americans who value their democracy can and should voice their displeasure so as to inflict public embarrassment or pain on corporations that think there is no downside to cuddling up to voter suppressors.

Employees can protest or take collective action. Shareholders can voice their condemnation. Consumers can find another airline to fly or another soda to drink. Ordinary citizens can protest at corporate headquarters.

If Black Lives Matter protests got corporations’ attention, a similar multiracial, multigenerational peaceful uprising may be needed once more. In any event, these corporations reveal their own spinelessness and arrogance in attempting to skirt the single-most important civil rights issue of our time. They have chosen to side with the opponents of democracy, and millions of Georgians are unlikely to forget it.