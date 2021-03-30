That the two events are happening at the same time is an accident, but one laden with meaning. It sharpens the question of whether the era of Netanyahu is finally over.

Normally, it’s clear by the time the last votes are counted, a couple days after an Israeli election, which party leader has a clear path to forming a government. But last week’s election yielded a deadlock. In part, that’s because Netanyahu has flouted an unwritten norm of the Israeli system: He has refused to step down in the face of criminal allegations against him.

Back in 1977, in the midst of an election campaign, then-Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin withdrew his candidacy for reelection when it emerged that he and his wife had kept a bank account abroad, in those days a violation of Israeli law. In 2008, Prime Minister Ehud Olmert resigned amid corruption allegations as police investigations — and public pressure — against him mounted. (He was later convicted and served 16 months in prison.)

Netanyahu, in contrast, refused to step aside in the face of three major corruption cases, even after being indicted. Instead, he has attacked the police, the prosecution and the press. Over two years, he has led the country into four elections without achieving a solid parliamentary majority for his own Likud party and its allies — and without being able to legislate away his legal troubles.

The results of the latest election are the most striking. As a master political tactician, Netanyahu managed a year ago to split the largest opposition party, Blue and White, bringing half of it into a short-lived government. Yet overall support for parties of the center and left barely dropped — and New Hope, an anti-Netanyahu breakaway from the prime minister’s Likud Party, won six seats.

Netanyahu claimed personal credit for the world’s fastest vaccination campaign, but anger at his government’s otherwise inept handling of the pandemic apparently erased any electoral benefit. Some loyalists who normally vote for no one but Likud in fact voted for no one this time, as turnout dropped in the party’s strongholds. The prime minister’s party lost a sixth of its strength.

After all the shifts, Netanyahu and his usual allies — the ultra-Orthodox and religious nationalist parties — have 59 seats out of 120 in parliament. In the large picture, a narrow majority of Israelis has again rejected “the Defendant,” as protesters and opposition politicians often refer to him.

Yet Netanyahu’s opponents can’t easily form a government. They span the political spectrum, from the Jewish nationalist right of New Hope across to the left and the Arab-backed Joint List. Besides their policy differences and personal rivalries, the greatest obstacle to forming an alternative coalition is another unwritten (and pernicious) Israeli political rule: the taboo on a government resting on the support of Arab parties.

A year ago, after similar election results, the effort to create an alternative coalition collapsed on this point: Three Knesset members elected on opposition tickets defected rather than accept Arab support for a coalition. The ineffectual leader of Blue and White, Benny Gantz, folded his cards and joined Netanyahu’s government — a dysfunctional body incapable of passing a national budget or making appointments to key positions.

This time around, New Hope, led by former Likud cabinet member Gideon Saar, committed itself to rejecting support from Arab parties. If there is one reason that Israeli elections keep producing deadlocks, it’s this ongoing boycott of the Arab minority’s representatives, this bigotry dressed up as principle.

Ironically, in his desperate effort to stay in power, Netanyahu is now breaking the taboo that he assiduously cultivated in the past. He is courting support from Mansour Abbas and his United Arab List, an Islamist faction that broke with the Joint List and seeks the role of kingmaker. Yet Netanyahu also needs the backing of the far-right Religious Zionist party. Religious Zionist leaders have ruled out partnership with the United Arab List, which in turn says it won’t back a coalition including the far right.

It's possible that the master tactician will defeat himself. By pursuing Abbas, Netanyahu may erode the taboo enough for Saar to accept a coalition with the Arab parties. If it's kosher for Netanyahu, why not for New Hope?

If Netanyahu’s opponents do put together a coalition with the support of the Arab parties, they’ll have started off with two impressive steps: ending the dangerous precedent of a criminal defendant holding onto power, and beginning the political integration of the Arab minority. Then they will face an even greater challenge: overcoming their differences to restore a stable, functioning government after the chaos created by Netanyahu’s desperation to hold onto power.

