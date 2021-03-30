That boat that blocked the Suez Canal is a mirror of my life waiting for a vaccine.
The same map with better labels:
At a closer look, you can really see my point.
From above:
I can imagine how it felt when the ship got unstuck.
But the path ahead isn’t always straightforward.
And, for most ships, including mine, there is still a...
