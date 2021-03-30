On my list

That boat that blocked the Suez Canal is a mirror of my life waiting for a vaccine.

Suez Canal Ship stuck Ships that crossed earlier Ship traffic jam Ships that gave up waiting Suez Canal Ship stuck Ships that crossed earlier Ship traffic jam Ships that gave up waiting Suez Canal Ship stuck Ships that crossed earlier Ship traffic jam Ships that gave up waiting

The same map with better labels:

Vaccination point Me, stuck People I envy People worse off than me Countries worse off than ours Vaccination point Me, stuck People I envy People worse off than me Countries worse off than ours Vaccination point Me, stuck People I envy People worse off than me Countries worse off than ours

At a closer look, you can really see my point.

Me Weight I gained Pre-pandemic clothing size Me Weight I gained Pre-pandemic clothing size Me Weight I gained Pre-pandemic clothing size

Another way to put it...

Stuff I bought online Stuff I actually need Credit rating Stuff I bought online Stuff I actually need Credit rating Stuff I bought online Stuff I actually need Credit rating

From above:

Life Me Friends cheering me up Life Me Friends cheering me up Life Me Friends cheering me up

I can imagine how it felt when the ship got unstuck.

Vaccine day! Weee! Vaccine day! Weee! Vaccine day! Weee!

But the path ahead isn’t always straightforward.

Single-dose vaccine Two-dose vaccines Single-dose vaccine Two-dose vaccines Single-dose vaccine Two-dose vaccines

And, for most ships, including mine, there is still a...

... long, slow path to normality. Lucky bastard Even when the vaccination line starts to move... ... a shot somehow remains elusive for most of us. Good social distancing Too close Bored Me ... long, slow path to normality. Lucky bastard Even when the vaccination line starts to move... ... a shot somehow remains elusive for most of us. Good social distancing Too close Bored Me ... long, slow path to normality. Lucky bastard Even when the vaccination line starts to move... ... a shot somehow remains elusive for most of us. Good social distancing Too close Bored Me

