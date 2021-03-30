The Washington Post

Opinions

Why the ship that got stuck in the Suez Canal is like the long journey to a covid shot

By

That boat that blocked the Suez Canal is a mirror of my life waiting for a vaccine.

Suez Canal

Ship

stuck

Ships that

crossed

earlier

Ship

traffic

jam

Ships that

gave up

waiting

The same map with better labels:

Vaccination point

Me, stuck

People

I envy

People

worse off

than me

Countries

worse off

than ours

At a closer look, you can really see my point.

Me

Weight I

gained

Pre-pandemic clothing size

Another way to put it...

Stuff I bought

online

Stuff I

actually

need

Credit rating

From above:

Life

Me

Friends

cheering

me up

I can imagine how it felt when the ship got unstuck.

Vaccine day!

Weee!

But the path ahead isn’t always straightforward.

Single-dose

vaccine

Two-dose

vaccines

And, for most ships, including mine, there is still a...

... long, slow

path to

normality.

Lucky bastard

Even when the

vaccination line

starts to move...

... a shot somehow

remains elusive for

most of us.

Good

social

distancing

Too

close

Bored

Me

Absurd America examines the idiosyncrasies of life in the United States. Follow on Twitter, Instagram, or join the Facebook group.

