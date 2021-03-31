None of that has happened. Not only has Biden been acting and talking in ways that encourage the liberals, they’ve approached him with an unexpected pragmatism. The result is the party is largely united, with Democratic moderates now asking why they aren’t getting the same consideration, even as they remain within the fold.

The new infrastructure bill that the administration unveiled Wednesday illustrates the situation. Moderates have decided to make their own demands, with the threat that they’ll withdraw their support and kill the bill if they don’t get what they want.

But what they want this time isn’t that hard to give them. That’s the nature of legislation like the infrastructure bill: It’s so big, and with so many provisions, that it’s possible to satisfy almost everyone. The liberals and the moderates might want different things, but what they want isn’t necessarily in conflict.

Which makes this the easy part. After infrastructure, legislating — and keeping every faction happy with the president — is going to get harder.

Let’s consider those moderates. A group from New York and New Jersey is demanding that the bill include a rollback of a provision in the 2017 Republican tax cut that limited the tax deduction for state and local taxes (SALT), which hit hardest in states where those taxes are high (and affects only those who itemize their taxes, i.e., mostly upper-income people).

Which is why four House members from those states (and there will probably be more) now say that unless the infrastructure bill addresses the SALT deduction, they would withdraw their support and kill the bill.

But here’s what’s important about this: Progressives might not be all that interested in the SALT deduction, but it doesn’t get them worked up one way or the other, so long as it doesn’t come at the expense of any of their priorities.

“I’m not sure that our members will see it as one of the fundamental reforms for the tax system that would make the system more fair,” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. That’s the equivalent of “Whatever.”

So it’s a good bet that some kind of modification to the SALT deduction will make it into the final bill, especially since it’s a priority for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). As long as the infrastructure bill keeps the things progressives want, they won’t be too displeased.

So how are those progressives reacting to the White House’s proposal? Here’s a sample:

Before you cry “Dems in disarray!,” keep in mind that Ocasio-Cortez understands her role well, as someone with a large national following and the ability to command media attention. She has specific agenda items, both large and small, that she would like to see pass into law. But she knows that the larger they are, the less likely they are to come to fruition in the short term; single-payer health insurance is the clearest example.

She also understands that she has to maintain pressure on Biden from the left, to be a constant voice saying This is not bad, but it’s not good enough. If the liberals are doing their job, Biden will be just a little bit afraid of them. But he also benefits from their objections, because it helps make him look as though he’s occupying the sensible middle.

So when he unveils an infrastructure proposal, unless it’s so liberal it shocks everyone, AOC and other progressive leaders almost have to criticize it for being inadequate. That’s their job.

Which Biden and his team know perfectly well. What we haven’t seen is anyone from the administration doing what a top Barack Obama adviser did in 2010, heaping scorn on “the professional left” for being too critical of the president. Some of them, he said, “ought to be drug tested” for the things they were advocating.

One key reason we aren’t seeing the conflict and bad feelings between Biden and the left that we saw back then (with the caveat that we’re still only a couple of months into Biden’s presidency) is that both the president and the activists understand each other better than they used to.

But that might not last forever. Let’s say the infrastructure bill passes, because both liberals and moderates see their priorities reflected in the bill, and their desires aren’t in direct conflict. Once Democrats begin work on issues such as health care, there will be more opportunities for passionate disagreement between the factions as they take incompatible positions, and it won’t be possible to just let everyone have something they want.

That’s when Biden’s skill as a negotiator and party leader will really be tested. He’s riding high right now, with the support of pretty much the entire party. But it will only get harder from here.