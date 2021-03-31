Of the one-third of eligible adults who have tried to make an appointment to get vaccinated, about half say they were unable to get an appointment, the KFF Covid-19 Vaccine Monitor reported this month.

Millions of Americans have a family member, friend or co-worker who has had a frustrating experience trying to get on a vaccine website or to input information, only to have the site crash or for no appointments to be available. Then, of course, they have to start over again.

A single vaccine appointment website — federal or private — is not a realistic option in our country’s multi-layered vaccine distribution system. The myriad state, county, pharmacy and other sites are complicated in part because eligibility was initially complicated; the sites sought to screen out all but the eligible groups. Now that eligibility is simplifying, with all U.S. adults eligible by May 1, the sites can be simpler, too — which would also help the vaccination effort.

The most consumer-friendly place to start is with the reason everyone goes to these sites: by matching users to the first available appointment near their homes. This should come before any questions about medical history or insurance information. With supply increasing, sites can give everyone an appointment now — no matter how far off the date. If dates need to be changed, for supply delays or other reasons, people could be notified and rescheduled, as with any medical appointment.

Second, sites can ditch the complicated questions. No more: What is your Medicare number? Your RX number? Your RX BIN number? (Surely, everyone knows their BIN number!) With all adults eligible, there should be no more questions about whether users are essential workers or have high-risk conditions. Each site could have just two sections: “Book an Appointment,” followed by “Please Give Us a Little More Information.”

It confuses people that sites ask for insurance information because vaccination is free for recipients. Insurance information can wait. Vaccine websites could tell people that they will need to present their insurance information when they arrive for their shot. Some Americans worry that the vaccine will be costly. Four in 10 of those who are in “wait and see” mode about the vaccine say they would be more likely to get it if they heard it was free, KFF polling found this month. It is vital to be clear that vaccination is free and that people can be vaccinated regardless of whether they have insurance coverage. People need to know that providers are asking for this information so they can be reimbursed.

Another useful supplement to more consumer-friendly websites would be an 800 number, staffed in multiple languages, with real people answering to help those who aren’t web savvy make appointments. In addition to friends and family helping each other, Facebook groups and apps are springing up to guide people through the website mazes. But a lot of Americans are not tech savvy. Many have sluggish Internet, have only a handheld device or are not online at all. People shouldn’t be penalized for not being plugged in. Many Americans need a human being to help them. A person answering an 800-number would be better than no real-time help, as is often the case today. The media could hold state officials’ feet to the fire if the number works poorly.

Another way to supplement online appointments is to make more vaccinations available without an appointment, just as people can walk into urgent care centers or emergency rooms. This is already happening on a small scale. As the federal government stands up mass-vaccination sites and contracts with community health centers, more time slots could be offered at these sites for walk-in vaccinations. This, too, would be helpful for people whose lives don’t lend themselves to scheduling appointments. And as federal funds flow for community outreach, some of that could go toward connectors who reach out to people in hard-hit and vaccine-reluctant communities.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidelines on numerous issues related to the pandemic. Issuing guidelines on best practices for vaccine websites could help spur these changes along.

Americans who are on the fence about getting vaccinated might be more willing if they heard the process was easier to navigate. As the country works to simplify eligibility, it can also improve the process for actually getting shots into arms.

