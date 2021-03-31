I applaud the sentiment, but there may be better ways to put pressure on lawmakers, businesses and the governor. Yes, those who find the new law abhorrent — or “sick,” as President Biden put it — should welcome state, federal, legal and private-sector efforts to undo law and shame those who implicitly or explicitly supported them. But instead of staying away, why not show up in force?

Major-league sports, celebrities and other high-profile figures seeking to protest voting restrictions passed in Georgia — and under consideration in more than 40 states — can join massive peaceful protests against Coca-Cola, Delta Air Lines or other Georgia-based companies that have been mute or praised the new laws. They can also form a phalanx of volunteers to register more even more voters, support candidates who oppose the restrictions and keep up a steady drumbeat of of condemnation (in person and in media) against those who passed the anti-voting measures. And they certainly can support the organizations that have brought three lawsuits (so far) challenging the voting provisions that fall disproportionately on poor and minority voters.

The onslaught of Jim Crow-style laws spreads far beyond Georgia’s borders, and therefore the protests and opposition must as well. The Texas Tribune recently reported, “Senate Bill 7 — one of Texas Republicans’ priority elections bills — would limit extended early voting hours, prohibit drive-thru voting and allow partisan poll watchers to record voters who receive help filling out their ballots. It would also forbid local election officials from encouraging voters to fill out applications to vote by mail, even if they qualify.” Ideally, voting rights advocates should make their voices heard before Republicans jam through such rules.

“Legislators in Michigan and Wisconsin have also deemed ‘election integrity’ a priority and introduced a raft of legislation to prohibit election administrators from proactively sending out vote-by-mail applications, tighten voter-ID requirements and more,” FiveThirtyEight reports. It should come as no surprise that “the four states where the greatest number of voting-restriction bills have been filed — Georgia, Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania — were some of the closest states in last year’s presidential election.”

The multiplicity of states considering these bills underscores why state boycotts are of limited value. It is impractical to boycott all of them. Indeed, the national assault on voting rights demands a national response — from Congress, from the courts and from defenders of democracy everywhere.

