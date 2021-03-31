I went to see a movie in a theater.

My little excursion was a testament to the glories of seeing a film on an enormous screen at a time when studios are prioritizing at-home viewing in hopes of growing their streaming services. And more than that, it reminded me that there’s no substitute for seeing art with other people. It may be anxiety-provoking to dive back into even very small, socially distanced crowds. But it’s going to be worth it.

Venturing out again after a year of careful isolation is undeniably strange. I’d forgotten just how unnerving parking garages can be at night, especially when the streets are almost empty, or that two is the perfect number of Junior Mints per bite, especially if you want to stretch the box to the end of a film. There were also parts of the moviegoing experience that were new, among them the sanitary wipes everywhere and the requirement that ticket buyers fill out a contact-tracing form, down to the seat they occupy during the screening.

And “Nobody,” the movie that marked my foray back into cinemas, is not a masterpiece of the form. It’s an enjoyable, nasty little action movie that turns on the surprise of seeing Bob Odenkirk, most famous for playing a crooked lawyer on “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” make like Keanu Reeves or Liam Neeson and take down a bunch of Russian mobsters.

Yet the sensation of being back in an actual movie theater was still remarkable. The visuals and sound are more overwhelming — in the best way — than any home-viewing setup will ever be. Sheer bigness matters: Watching the trailer for “F9,” the latest movie in the car-centric “Fast & Furious” action-movie franchise, was a giddy, silly delight, the full absurdity of the vehicular mayhem apparent in a way a small screen could never manage.

But it wasn’t just the big, well-calibrated speakers, the stadium seating or the opportunity to spend two hours truly detached from my phone that I’d missed. All of the experiences we’ve put on hold over the last year have their distinct aesthetic pleasures, whether it’s losing yourself in an enthusiastic crowd at a live concert or getting to eat delicious food at a restaurant without having to do the dishes afterward.

Rather, what I was gladdest to have back was the experience of trust, not so much in the physical safety of the theater itself, but in other people.

For years before the covid-19 pandemic, I went to the movies almost weekly with Reason’s Peter Suderman and Post Opinions contributing columnist Sonny Bunch. We know each other’s tastes and aversions well enough that moviegoing with them is a sort of symbiotic experience.

Throughout the pandemic, we’ve been able to stream movies at home and talk about them after the fact, but there is no way to create a facsimile of that in-person moviegoing experience. Services such as Teleparty allow remote viewers to synchronize their streaming content and talk about it in a chat. But typing your reactions into a window on your screen does not approximate sneaking a glimpse at the person in the next seat and seeing them respond to a great joke or a terrific action sequence in real time. A streaming concert is not the same as pushing toward the stage, feeling other people’s bodies moving with the same excitement. FaceTime and Zoom can’t replicate the spontaneous pleasures of a family Seder or Easter brunch.

Even the small improvements that come from being together matter. Yes, Peter, Sonny and I convened on Monday to tape a new episode of our podcast about “Nobody.” But even the pleasures of our discussion a day later didn’t quite compare to the sensation of simply walking out of a theater into the evening, debating what we’d just seen and revitalized by the presence of our fellow moviegoers.

Heading out into the world again may be hard. But if the past year was an experiment in how much of our lives we could rebuilt online, the results are in. Reality is bigger, better, brighter and more loving in every way.

