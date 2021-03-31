Except most Republicans — particularly those who want to be their party’s nominees for statewide office — don’t seem to be paying much attention to the Parole Board story, either.

What are they talking about? Let’s go old school and look at some of the major candidates’ campaign websites.

In the “latest news” section of the Glenn Youngkin site, there’s a news release about the Parole Board — from March 9 (and no new releases since March 13). His news section looks mostly dead.

How about Pete Snyder? His “media” page is slightly more alive, but it appears to be obsessed with illegal immigration crime, third-tier endorsement and a hot new voter-suppression plan (created with an assist from ex-Virginia attorney general Ken Cuccinelli II).

Again, I get that Snyder, who made his bank in social media’s early days, would put more stake on quick Twitter hits than a stodgy website. But even in Twitter-land, Snyder is expending his pixels not on the Parole Board story but school reopening and the Communist Chinese menace (with another assist from Cuccinelli).

Neat. I can’t wait for his co-authored assault on fluoridated water.

How about Del. Kirk Cox (Colonial Height)? He stands out from the pack in that his website isn’t just alive but in that its news section also shows him issuing regular statements on the Parole Board story. It’s almost as if Cox knows that running statewide means looking for issues that make voters question what the party in power is doing in Richmond.

And what of Sen. Amanda F. Chase (Chesterfield)? Her campaign website is a ghost town whose news section, a series of blog posts at the bottom on the homepage, hasn’t been updated in three months.

The Chase campaign lives in social media. Facebook suspended Chase’s campaign page after she praised the rioters who stormed Capitol Hill on Jan. 6. But her personal page is very much alive and filled with notes about meets-ups, including a fundraiser in Virginia Beach. The host? Tim Anderson, who represented Chase in an unsuccessful lawsuit against the Republican Party of Virginia’s method for selecting its statewide nominees.

Anderson also represented Jennifer Moschetti, who, until her firing on March 22, had been a senior investigator in the Office of the State Inspector General. Moschetti had sued the IG’s office seeking whistleblower protection over her alleged role in releasing a report critical of the Parole Board to Republican lawmakers.

The reports appearing in the Richmond press on the Parole Board’s actions under former chair (and now Virginia Beach Judge) Adrianne Bennett indicate this story has deeper roots and more questions that need answers.

Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said he wants an independent investigation to get those answers and is seeking a budget amendment to fund it. Who will conduct such an investigation and what powers it may have to get answers are unclear.

Pressing the governor and Democratic legislative leaders for on-the-record specifics should be on the daily “to-do” list of every GOP statewide candidate. It’s what a responsible and effective opposition party does. That so many of them aren’t shows how far Republicans have retreated into the wilderness.

And as for the crowd of Democratic candidates for statewide office? They are keeping mum on the story as well. For now.