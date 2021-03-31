The nominees tell us a lot about how this administration views diversity. In addition to racial and gender diversity, which is horribly lacking in federal courts (Biden’s picks include the only Black judge on the 7th Circuit and the first Black judge on the Federal Circuit), Biden addressed concerns that the judiciary is heavy on prosecutors. The Post notes: “The nominees come from diverse personal and professional backgrounds, including former public defenders, former prosecutors, sitting judges and attorneys at large law firms, according to the White House list.” We saw the administration’s ability in Cabinet selections to balance multiple aspects of diversity while maintaining a high professional standard; that is certainly also the case with Biden’s first group of judicial picks.

The number and early release of nominations also tell us the process of vetting judges likely began well before the Biden team took office, to the credit of White House chief of staff Ron Klain (who previously spent time as counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee). The transition into the new administration was rocky, thanks to the outgoing disgraced president’s refusal to recognize defeat and start the transition process. Nevertheless, Biden managed to accomplish more than most presidents pre-inauguration, from vetting judicial nominees to the selection of a covid-19 task force with a national plan that was able to hit the ground running. It helps to have people who know their way around government and do not have to start from scratch on policy or personnel.

The announcement also keeps with the administration’s determination to “walk and chew gum” at the same time. Consider that Biden is still fully engaged in the rollout of the American Rescue Plan and the effort to quash the pandemic. He will also be rolling out his massive infrastructure plan and continuing to address the border situation. The Biden team continues to reflect a sense of urgency and appreciation for the short timeframe for a president to accomplish goals. If you want to get a lot done, you need to do a lot of things at once.

Finally, Biden continues to demonstrate to the progressive wing of his party that the best way to attain its objectives is to nominate and elect a center-left Democrat. Whether it is on the rescue plan or personnel, Biden is quieting fears on the left that he would be tripped up by obstructionist Republicans or that he would be a split-the-baby compromiser. So far, he is running rings around congressional Republicans and pursuing items on the progressive wish list (e.g., green energy, immigration reform, expansion of Obamacare).

Biden has essentially rejected many of the false choices Republicans and the media set up (e.g., cordiality with Republicans or effectiveness; seek an infrastructure bill or racial justice; satisfy moderates or progressives in his party). Biden was underestimated in many respects, but in none so seriously as his ability to multitask and satisfy multiple constituencies simultaneously.

