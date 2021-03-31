For more than a century, California’s population has grown with astonishing speed: On average, the state added more than 300,000 people per year. But now the state’s growth has stalled.

Population growth, by state, since 1900 40 million California 30 Texas Florida 20 New York 10 All other states 0 1900 1940 1980 2020 Source: U.S. Census

The slowdown began before the pandemic. California gained about 230,000 people between July 1, 2016, and July 1, 2017, but between July 1, 2019, and July 1, 2020, the state’s population growth hit the brakes, adding only 21,000 new residents.

The slowdown has three primary causes: an exodus to other states, a larger-than-normal baby bust and an immigration halt. Each of these trends reveals deep problems within the state.

Challenge: People are leaving California for other states

California was once a magnet for migration: Americans would leave their home state and move there in search of a better life. But, since 1990, California has been losing people to other states.

Population gain or loss to other states since 1990 All other states +250K Added people 0 Lost people -250K California 1990 2000 2010 2019 Source: U.S. Census

Why? One reason is that living in California is expensive.

Taxes are high — according to the Tax Foundation, California has the ninth highest combined state and local sales taxes in the country. Gas costs more in California than anywhere else in the country. And, most importantly, housing is increasingly unaffordable for many Californians. According to Zillow, the typical home in California now costs $635,000 — more than double the national price.

Typical home value, Zillow Index $600K California 400K U.S. 200K 0 1996 2004 2012 2020 Source: Zillow

The result, data shows, is that Californians with lower incomes and lower levels of educational attainment are most inclined to leave the state.

Who is coming? Who is leaving? Income Households Education People age 25+ Bachelor's degree or more +50K Income over $100K 0 -50K Less than $100K Non-college grad −100K -150K 2006 2019 2006 2019 Sources: Beacon Economics, author's calculations

Young people feel the squeeze in particular. In 2019, a poll by the Public Policy Institute of California asked Californians if they had seriously considered moving away because of housing costs. Many said yes:

Housing costs as a reason for leaving the state depend on age NO YES In state Outside state AGE 44% 40% 18-34 52% 36% 35-54 30% 61% 55+ Source: Public Policy Institute of California

And, as a result, many Californians have left for cheaper places to live.

In 2019, California lost 170,000 people to other states. Texas was the top destination, netting 45,000new people from California. Arizona was next, adding a total of 30,000. Nevada, Oregon and Washington state rounded out the top five.

Top 10 states Californians moved to in 2019 WA ID OR NV UT CO TN Calif. AZ TX FL Note: Line widths are proportional to net migration from California. Sources: Census Bureau, state to state net migration flows, 2019.

In the top two destinations — Texas and Arizona — the median home values are less than half of what they are in California.

Challenge: Californians are making fewer new Californians

California is — like the rest of the nation — in the middle of a baby bust. California’s is just a bit more dramatic.

Births per 1,000 people 21 18 Utah 15 California 12 U.S. average New Hampshire 9 2001 2010 2019 Source: U.S. Census

According to demographer Lyman Stone, cost and culture are both responsible for the bust.

“Births are declining in California and around the country because there’s been essentially no recovery in the broad economic circumstances for younger families,” Stone said. Millennials were hit hard by the Great Recession, and they’ve had trouble buying homes and forming families ever since.

The numbers also reflect a cultural shift. Stone noted, “People want to have children later. They want to get married later. They see marriage as a capstone rather than part of a path to stability and success. The result of pushing things later is that some births, and some marriages, don’t happen at all.”

Average age of new mothers D.C. 30 Calif. 28 U.S. average 26 Miss. 24 22 2005 2010 2015 2019 Source: CDC/WONDER

In 2003, the average age for new mothers nationally was 25.2 years and 25.8 in the Golden State.

In 2019, the national average was 27 but the California average rose to 28.3 years.

Challenge: Fewer immigrants are coming to California.

California used to be America’s front door, often drawing in more than 200,000 immigrants from other countries each year. Lately, it has drawn less than half that number:

Population gain from immigration each year +300K +200K +100K Florida California Texas All other states 0 1990 2000 2010 2019 Source: U.S. Census

According to Pew Senior Researcher Ana Gonzalez-Barrera, the Great Recession made the United States less attractive to would-be Mexican immigrants. At that time, “There were a lot less jobs for immigrant workers, particularly Mexican immigrant workers in the U.S. And we saw a massive flow of Mexican returnees during those years. Even though the economy picked up after that ... we have not seen Mexican flows pick up in the same way, as fast as they were in the 1990s.”

Politicians also slammed on the brakes. The Obama administration ramped up enforcement at the country’s southern border, causing a rise in deportations in the early years of his presidency. And the Trump administration did more: It cut legal immigration by half, reduced the number of green cards issued, tightened the rules for high-skill H1-B visas and separated migrant children from their families at the border.

California's unauthorized Mexican immigrant population is down 2 million 1.5 1.0 The decline started during the 2008 recession 0.5 0 1995 2005 2015 Source: Pew Research

California has passed laws that make the state more welcoming to immigrants. But it can only do so much: Federal policies, combined with a recession and improving economic conditions abroad, have made the state less attractive to potential newcomers.

Golden State prospects

Nobody knows whether California’s slowdown is just a speed bump or the start of a longer decline. California has been on the brink of catastrophe before, and it has always managed to recover.

But Californians aren’t optimistic. According to the Public Policy Institute of California, 58 percent of Californians believe it’s harder to achieve the American Dream in their state than elsewhere, and 63 percent say that when California’s children grow up, they’ll be worse off financially than their parents.

California has time to right the ship — the state can build more housing, help prospective parents afford the kids they want, and find ways to further welcome immigrants.

Otherwise, states like Texas, Florida and Arizona will become the new promised lands of opportunity.

