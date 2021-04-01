A scientist quoted in the New York Times has described you , unprompted, as “really big and awkward.”

Your singing has been described as “cacophonous” and “shrill."

You have never successfully made sourdough.

You would be stressed if asked to send a complicated email.

You are truly uncertain what year it is.

2004′s pop icons feel very present to you.

A stranger saw you shuffling along the sidewalk making noises to yourself and took their dog to the other side of the street to avoid you.

You are excited to come out from your comfortable burrow when the weather gets into the low 80s.

You have bulging, red eyes.

Your entire dating strategy is that you are going to put yourself out there and make some loud noises and you hope someone who comes along will like it.

When you get together with the guys, your volume can reach 105 decibels , louder than a lawn mower!

If you somehow got into an office, you’d be upset and confused and would want to get out immediately.