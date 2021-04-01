This spring, many entities will be emerging: vaccinated people beginning a slow return to something like normalcy, and literally billions of cicadas. They’re called Brood X and they’ve been underground since 2004, and now it is their time to emerge and sing, then cover the ground with their carcasses.

I know you are wondering: Which group do I belong to? This handy quiz will help.

Check all that apply:

  • You haven’t had any contact with friends or other members of your generation in what feels like 17 years.
  • You have lost all sense of how to interact with others, if indeed you ever possessed it.
  • You are no longer a prisoner to conventional beauty standards, if indeed you ever were.
  • You are not wearing pants and resent the implication that you will ever be asked to wear hard pants again, unsure how the geometry of that would even work.
  • A scientist quoted in the New York Times has described you, unprompted, as “really big and awkward.”
  • Your singing has been described as “cacophonous” and “shrill."
  • You have never successfully made sourdough.
  • You would be stressed if asked to send a complicated email.
  • You are truly uncertain what year it is.
  • 2004′s pop icons feel very present to you.
  • A stranger saw you shuffling along the sidewalk making noises to yourself and took their dog to the other side of the street to avoid you.
  • You are excited to come out from your comfortable burrow when the weather gets into the low 80s.
  • You have bulging, red eyes.
  • Your entire dating strategy is that you are going to put yourself out there and make some loud noises and you hope someone who comes along will like it.
  • When you get together with the guys, your volume can reach 105 decibels, louder than a lawn mower!
  • If you somehow got into an office, you’d be upset and confused and would want to get out immediately.
  • You look forward to mating at some point before you die.

Answer key: Your guess is as good as mine! Good luck out there!

