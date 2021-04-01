Her assertion is not true, and while my column debunking this false stereotype was being edited Friday, Jhaveri was fired.

I planned to write a follow-up column arguing that while Jhaveri had done something wrong, her offense did not merit a summary firing. But as I talked to some in the audience for that argument — moderate conservatives — in recent days, it became clear that that audience was unreceptive, a troubling development.

AD

While the right certainly has its own version of cancel culture, many moderates have tried to fight runaway cancellations on the left by personally demonstrating the merits of tolerance, and forgiveness. More and more, however, seem to be giving up on that strategy. Instead, I’m hearing an argument previously confined to the harder right: The madness will not end until they are as afraid as we are.

AD

So for every Kevin Williamson there must be a Will Wilkinson; for every James Bennet, a Hemal Jhaveri. It’s the social-commentary equivalent of mutually assured destruction, or MAD.

MAD, of course, is the doctrine that President John F. Kennedy famously dubbed “the balance of terror,” which doesn’t sound exactly desirable. And even more than its Cold War predecessor, a MAD approach to cancel culture is all too likely to achieve the terror without the balance.

AD

Cold Warriors at least understood that a nuclear exchange would be much worse, even for the “winner,” than avoiding conflict in the first place. When it comes to cancel culture, though, sizable factions seem to think they are just a few escalations away from some sort of post-apocalyptic paradise.

Nor is there any real way for cooler heads to prevail. The Cold War was a standoff among a handful of armed countries where launch decisions were controlled by a small few. That select group could, and did, talk to each other to manage tensions and de-escalate crises. Cancel culture, by contrast, is like an arms race in which everyone, everywhere, has their finger on the launch button at all times.

AD

In these conditions, it seems almost certain that tit-for-tat will act less as a restraint than as fuel for an ever-escalating cycle of vengeance.

AD

And yet, I understand why conservatives feel pushed in this direction. Cancel culture is like an offensive weapon with no good countermeasures — the very problem that led nuclear strategists to conclude that the best defense is a good offense. The only way to harden yourself against attack in such a scenario is to build a (Trumpian) sort of ideological bunker that criticisms from the other side can never penetrate. But that strategy leaves you blind to uncomfortable facts, and unable to curb egregious abuses even by your own side — support for racial prejudice, say, or looting.

The alternative is to build your own offensive capability as a deterrent. While holding your enemy at bay with doomsday threats, you can fight proxy battles to chip away at institutions controlled by your opponents — deploying civil rights lawsuits, for example, to deter religious colleges from enforcing biblical prohibitions against homosexuality; stripping liability protections from social media platforms whose moderation policies tilt too far left.

AD

Though I hate the idea, I can see the logic. What I don’t see is how it can work.

AD

The powerful technical and cultural forces that render liberal institutions vulnerable to cancel culture won’t go away simply because conservative outrage makes them occasionally fire a random employee. Even if some individuals become more circumspect — rather than too mad to watch their words — any given cancellation artist is merely one of thousands.

And that points up a bigger problem: Even if canceling left-wing writers and professors somehow made their employers sufficiently afraid of embarrassment or turmoil to force those institutions toward armistice, which conservatives could promise them a cease-fire? We’ve collectively arrived at this place because neither left nor right has institutions powerful enough to constrain their side’s militants, which means deterrence is bound to fail.

AD

What those on the right need isn’t their own cancellation bombs but beefy institutions that can credibly commit to arms control. Everyone should focus on that, rather than tearing down whatever institutional redoubts remain on the other side.

AD

I could suggest some concrete ways to build institutional strength (get the journalist class off Twitter, reverse “good government” reforms that inadvertently shifted agenda-setting power away from political parties and handed it to unaccountable activist groups). But these things would be only the start of a long and daunting process — one that I’m afraid no one will be minded to undertake while they’re suffering so much incoming fire.