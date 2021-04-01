The indictment alleges that 38-year-old Jason Peltz of Brooklyn, N.Y., leveraged so-called “material nonpublic information” to make securities transactions in brokerage accounts of co-conspirators. “While most Americans dream of winning the lottery or finding a stock before it takes off, Peltz rigged the system for his personal gain, creating fortune for himself at the expense of others,” said Jonathan D. Larsen, special agent-in-charge with the IRS criminal investigation unit, in a DOJ release.

According to the indictment, Peltz previously worked at a financial services firm and also co-founded a mobile app start-up. Whatever his background, Peltz allegedly managed to ingratiate himself with Hammond, who started at Bloomberg in 2015. A central allegation in the document is that Peltz obtained a tip in February 2016 “via” an unnamed insider at Ferro Corporation, an Ohio-based producer of coatings for metal, glass and ceramics, among other items. A takeover offer from an investment firm was in the works, the tip indicated.

Before the public announcement of the takeover bid, Peltz traded in Ferro using the brokerage accounts of alleged co-conspirators. Then, the government says, he tipped off Hammond to the news. On March 15, 2016, Hammond and a colleague published a story at Bloomberg under the headline, “Ferro Said to Have Received Takeover Approach From Apollo.” It attributed the news to “people with knowledge of the matter.” The story raised Ferro’s stock price, according to the indictment — and Peltz and his co-conspirators made money from the boost.

According to the indictment, Hammond and Peltz had frequent conversations after that story. There’s little detail in the indictment about these conversations. (In fact, the document doesn’t even name Bloomberg or Hammond. It is explicit about the date, time and content of the stories in question, however, and Hammond is the only journalist to carry bylines in all of the stories.) The indictment claims that Peltz secured information about “forthcoming articles regarding certain companies.” The document goes on to detail how Peltz made moves on securities in four companies — Medivation, INC Research Holdings, R.R. Donnelley and Community Health Systems — before the publication of news-breaking Bloomberg stories about them.

To repeat: Hammond isn’t under indictment and hasn’t been accused of misconduct. In a statement sent to the Erik Wemple Blog, a Bloomberg spokesperson noted, “Ed Hammond is a very accomplished reporter. We’re not aware of any facts to suggest any wrongdoing on his part.” Contacted by phone, Hammond referred this blog to Bloomberg’s PR department. He works in a newsroom with a history of “paying some of its reporters explicitly for publishing ‘market-moving’ stories.” Asked if that policy remains in place, Bloomberg News sent this reply: “We compensate journalists based on their performance, which includes multiple factors.”

Reporters are essentially insiders in whatever industry they cover. Whether their beat is politics, crime, media, entertainment, sports, business — you name it — they share their insights, gossip and punditry with sources all the time. They need to test hunches, tips and assumptions, and other insiders provide an ideal sounding board.

Journalists in Hammond’s hypercompetitive niche, however, traffic in information that can make people really rich, really fast. A former reporter on the mergers-and-acquisitions beat says, “You’d have to be very careful who you talked to,” noting that there were traders who were “not beyond calling reporters and trying to obtain information from them aside from what’s printed in the press, and you really can’t be naïve about who can potentially misuse information.”

John C. Coffee, a professor at Columbia Law School, summarizes the bind in which reporters like Hammond find themselves when they’re approached by a well-informed source: “He’s probably got a personal motive, but you want to get news to the public.”

Bloomberg is famous for the strictures it places on reporters and editors on sourcing and other ethically fraught areas. “The Bloomberg Way,” the publication’s “Guide for Reporters and Editors,” addresses reporter-source management this way: “Sometimes we may have to disclose nonpublic and potentially market-moving information to a person from whom we seek comments or verification. Be prudent in sharing, and avoid being specific on the timing of publication.”

There are good reasons for prudence: In 1985, R. Foster Winans, who wrote the Wall Street Journal’s “Heard on the Street” column, was found guilty of securities fraud for sharing details of upcoming columns with traders. He used the proceeds from the scam to supplement his meager $28,000 annual salary. The Peltz indictment, by contrast, carries no indication that Hammond derived such benefits from his interactions with Peltz. Of course, says Coffee, “the criminal indictment does mention the reporter in ways that could embarrass him.”