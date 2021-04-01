Educators across Maryland have done an extraordinary job and have truly risen to the moment. With limited resources, they’ve adapted, overcome and persevered. We’ve wanted to return to our classrooms and schools as soon as it is safe and sustainable to do so but have been lacking the resources to make it happen.

This is why President Biden’s American Rescue Plan — signed into law last month — was so crucially important for our schools, educators, families and students. The historic coronavirus relief package will provide critical resources to help safely and sustainably reopen school buildings and address the inequities that negatively affect our children. The package included $2.5 billion in Maryland education funding; $1.9 billion directly to K-12 school districts and more than $500 million for higher education.

Our educators and families are on the front lines of this pandemic, and, as schools reopen, we need to ensure they’re protected from the virus; this means getting shots in arms. Students and educators need to feel secure in their schools and families shouldn’t have to worry about their child bringing a deadly virus into their homes. The more than $70 billion in vaccine funding from the American Rescue Plan will make this a reality.

As we continue to get vaccinated, we also must ensure that our schools themselves are safe. Too many Maryland schools are old buildings with outdated ventilation and have small, crowded classrooms — especially in disadvantaged communities. The American Rescue Plan is a massive investment in making our schools safer, during the coronavirus pandemic and after. Our schools will now have funding to revamp ventilation systems, increase personal protective equipment and protective measures, expand testing, reduce class sizes and adjust classrooms to allow social distancing. These are the layered mitigation steps that we need — and have been advocating for since the beginning of the pandemic — to be able to return safely and sustainably to in-person instruction as much as possible.

Teaching in Baltimore County schools, I’ve seen firsthand the disparities between communities across our city and state; these often-systemic inequities have only been exacerbated by the pandemic. A child’s Zip code or race shouldn’t dictate the quality of his or her education or the safety of his or her school. This is why it’s so important that the American Rescue Plan will fundamentally address the inequities that make it harder for all of our students to get the educational opportunities that they deserve. Over the next year, Biden’s plan will lift 52,000 Maryland children out of poverty, which means more food security, more jobs for working parents and more stability at home after the trauma that too many of our students have experienced over the past year.

Just reopening school buildings won’t erase the hardships of the past year, especially for those who have lost loved ones or are suffering financially. To address this, Biden has directed funding for school counselors and nurses and an overall expansion of school mental health services. Mental health has a huge impact on a student’s ability to learn, and this investment will help our students process and overcome the challenges of this past year and better position them for success in the future.

We know that there is much work ahead and that our vision for recovery isn’t simply to return to normal — because normal wasn’t good enough for too many of our students. The American Rescue Plan and the Maryland General Assembly’s action to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) veto of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future provide us with a road map and with the resources to provide a better, more equitable and safer education system for all of our students.