If today’s Republicans had lived through World War II, it’d be hard to picture them banding together for the common good, as Americans did then to support the troops overseas. Wearing a mask doesn’t seem like much to ask compared with gas and food rationing, limiting consumption and other sacrifices Americans experienced on the home front.

(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)

Posters from the National Archives and the University of North Texas Digital Library

