By Ann Telnaes
April 1, 2021
If today’s Republicans had lived through World War II, it’d be hard to picture them banding together for the common good, as Americans did then to support the troops overseas. Wearing a mask doesn’t seem like much to ask compared with gas and food rationing, limiting consumption and other sacrifices Americans experienced on the home front.
Posters from the National Archives and the University of North Texas Digital Library
