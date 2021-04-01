The Washington Post

Opinions

We’re all in this together — unless you’re a Republican

By

If today’s Republicans had lived through World War II, it’d be hard to picture them banding together for the common good, as Americans did then to support the troops overseas. Wearing a mask doesn’t seem like much to ask compared with gas and food rationing, limiting consumption and other sacrifices Americans experienced on the home front.

(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)

Posters from the National Archives and the University of North Texas Digital Library

