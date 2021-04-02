A few days later marked the 50th anniversary of the 26th Amendment giving 18-year-olds the right to vote. But many young adults are still disenfranchised by structural and educational barriers. Among other things, teens do not generally learn how to register to vote while in high school. Not surprisingly, 18- to 24-year-olds are still registered at the lowest rate of any age group, so they vote at lower rates, too, even in 2020. Preregistration could help realize the full potential of the 26th Amendment by giving future voters two years to learn how to register and vote before their first election.

That’s a big deal for future voters. Researchers at the University of Virginia, Duke University and the University of Chicago have found that preregistration has a significant effect on youth voting. And evidence showing the turnout gap among registered young and older voters is much smaller than the registration gap between these groups demonstrates that registering more young people to vote translates into more young people actually voting.

Preregistration also makes high schools the ideal environment to teach students how and why to vote as part of a nonpartisan civics curriculum. Registering early helps students see themselves as part of the political process. When they speak out on current issues or contact elected officials, they do so as future voters who deserve attention. And high schools can reach the roughly 30 percent of Virginia graduates who do not go to college.

But preregistration laws are not magic. They will not work if no one knows about them. A new report from the nonpartisan organization the Civics Center shows that in California, which has offered preregistration since 2016, just 11 percent of 16- and 17-year-olds are preregistered to vote. Although the state has laws requiring high schools to teach students how to register to vote, the message isn’t getting through.

Why? It’s not because teenagers are apathetic or don’t care about voting. It’s because the infrastructure to support voter registration in high school does not exist. No one is responsible for ensuring that schools give eligible students a meaningful opportunity to register to vote before graduation. No school or school district is held accountable for informing students how to register to vote.

Like California, Virginia has laws that set up the state for success. Virginia law requires high schools to give students the opportunity to register to vote. And existing law allows 17-year-olds to register if they will be 18 by the next general election. That means virtually every eligible high school senior can already register to vote before graduation, yet we estimate half of them are not registered at 18. That leaves about 45,000 eligible graduates unregistered every year.

How can Virginia ensure preregistration is a success? By creating responsibility, accountability and transparency. Designate elections officials and school administrators who are responsible for ensuring high school students actually get their state-mandated opportunity to register to vote at school. Make preregistration and registration rates a measure of their performance. And require the Department of Elections to publish data on how many teens preregister and register to vote to determine whether high school voter education is working.

Virginia can also improve its automatic and online voter registration systems to accommodate preregistration and more generally youth voter registration. Teens who get their learner’s permits at 15-½ should be able to indicate their intent to preregister on their driver’s license application so they don’t fall through the cracks when they get their licenses at 16. And Virginia’s online registration system should be updated to accept applications without a driver’s license or state identification card, which many teens (especially post-coronavirus) do not have.

Because the preregistration law does not go into effect until October 2022, state and local elections and education officials have ample time to ensure its success.

In 1971, young people won the right to vote beginning at age 18. High school voter registration remains the most promising yet underappreciated tool to increase youth civic engagement. Don’t let Virginia’s preregistration law fall on silent ears.