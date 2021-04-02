First, this jobs cabinet — emblematic of the full Cabinet — looks like America. The group is composed of three women (one of whom is African American) and two White men (one of whom is gay and the other a former union president and big-city mayor).

Second, Buttigieg and Raimondo in particular have good relations with Republicans. The Senate confirmed Buttigieg 86-13 and Raimondo 84-15. Biden and his senior advisers have made clear they would like to get GOP support, and these are the two most capable of accomplishing that.

Third, all of them were previously mayors or governors, and officials in both positions will be key allies in passing an infrastructure bill (as they were in the American Rescue Plan). All of the jobs cabinet members will be able to relate to the state and city executives around the country who are frustrated by potholes and bridge disasters.

Their prior experience in executive posts also means each can get down into the weeds of policy. For example, in December 2020, Raimondo as Rhode Island governor got through the state legislature a mammoth bond proposal that, as the Providence Journal reported, included $65 million for affordable housing, $71.7 million for transportation initiatives and $107.3 million for “various construction projects on the state college and university campuses, including a new fine arts center at the University of Rhode Island.”

Likewise, Granholm as Michigan governor in 2008 championed clean energy investment well before it became a popular policy objective around the country and despite her state’s position as the home of gasoline-powered car manufacturing.

As for Buttigieg, CNN reported that a major reason he got the job was “his success in revitalizing South Bend’s downtown. He redesigned streets, which attracted new businesses, boosted property values and made the city safer for pedestrians.”

The Biden administration is one that likes to shower the media and voters with facts (e.g., its thrice-a-week briefings on covid-19), and Biden seems to have picked people who have personal expertise to engage on the nitty-gritty details with lawmakers who will want to know what’s in the bill for their state or district.

Finally, the array of Cabinet officials underscores the expansive definition of “infrastructure.” Fudge’s inclusion highlights the critical housing portion of the Biden proposal. Republicans might sniff at housing as something beyond infrastructure, but Biden’s plan “invests $213 billion to produce, preserve, and retrofit more than two million affordable and sustainable places to live” and pledges to “build and rehabilitate more than 500,000 homes for low- and middle-income homebuyers.” Granholm’s inclusion reinforces the importance of the $174 billion investment in electric vehicles, the commitment to build 500,000 charging stations and the investment of $100 billion in building and securing our electric grids. If personnel is policy, then this group suggests Biden is firmly committed to an all-inclusive view of infrastructure.

