Republicans need to tell us what counts as infrastructure in their book. Must it be something a car can drive on? Why shouldn’t improvements to the electric grid, broadband Internet and modern water systems be called infrastructure? Building and modernizing housing stock seems like infrastructure to me, especially when they involve installation of green energy, connection to broadband and other permanent improvements that provide jobs in the short-term and improved efficiency in the long run.

If Republicans’ main complaint is about the plan’s proposed $400 billion for for the caregiving network, which would support adequately paid home-care workers, perhaps they should consider what happened over the past year. The nation’s weak caregiving system was a major impediment to keeping the economy moving.

Do not take my word for it. Many Republicans themselves have recognized the problem. Last August, Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va) introduced the COVID-19 Hospice Respite Care Relief Act of 2020, which would “expand Medicare’s hospice respite care benefit during a public health crisis. Specifically, the legislation would give the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) the authority to allow hospice patients to receive respite care at home and for longer periods of time during any public health emergency, including the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.”

Even before the pandemic, bipartisan legislation to improve elder care was popular. In 2019, for example, Sens. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Tim Scott (R-S.C.) introduced a bill that would ″help senior living facilities caring for aging adults to better screen, hire, and retain quality staff."

The covid-19 pandemic underscored the acute impact to the economy when adequate caregivers are not available and responsibility falls to those previously employed. If lack of caregiving is a critical barrier in the economy — just as transportation deficits are — it is logical to include it. (However, because Republicans have routinely supported bills to enhance caregiving availability, maybe they could pass it in a separate bill.)

The definitional argument is Republicans’ latest transparent attempt to wiggle out of responding to overwhelming popular opinion in favor of modernizing our economy, whether by building and improving roads or public transportation or housing stock or a caregiving workforce.

In reality, they are not arguing against these things; in fact, many have previously supported aspects of the bill. They simply do not want to pay for it. President Biden should call Republicans’ bluff on the American Jobs Act (notice it is not called the American Infrastructure Act): Tell us what they think is unnecessary in a 21st-century economy and how they are going to pay for everything else. Go ahead. We’ll wait.

