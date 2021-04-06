Rizzo separates the proposed expenses into different categories, based on a conversation with a White House economic policy adviser. Rizzo writes:

Looking at concrete-and-steel structures for transportation, and wires and pipes for utilities, the combined spending would be $548 billion, or 24 percent of the $2.3 trillion pie. Here we are counting roads and bridges ($115 billion), passenger and freight rail ($80 billion), airports ($25 billion), waterways and ports ($17 billion), high-speed broadband ($100 billion), electric-grid and clean-energy investments ($100 billion), water systems ($66 billion) and eliminating lead pipes, which can be poisonous ($45 billion). Adding those expenses to the other categories the White House adviser mentioned (housing, schools and community colleges, child-care facilities, federal buildings and VA hospitals) lifts the total to $926 billion, or 40 percent of the plan.

It is hard to understand the Republicans’ Luddite communications strategy given the number of jobs that a more generous understanding of infrastructure would create.

In response to GOP complaints, Biden, upon his return to the White House on Monday, gave the back-of-the-hand to the myopic view of infrastructure. “The fact of the matter is that when you’re in a situation where you can’t turn on the water fountain in school, and worry you’re going to drink polluted water that affects your health, replacing all those pipes is infrastructure,” he said. “When I’m talking about making sure that you take that asbestos out of schools, that’s infrastructure.” He added, “When I’m talking about building high-speed rail, that’s infrastructure. When I’m talking about making sure you’re in a situation where we can redo some of the federal buildings that are just absolutely leaking energy every single day, that’s infrastructure.”

Biden is getting support from economists, including Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph E. Stiglitz. “The Biden administration’s commitment to making investments in the ‘caring economy’ makes sense from the perspective of the quality and quantity of growth,” he writes in the Boston Globe. “We can’t expect to have a strong economy in the future if 20 percent of young people grow up in poverty without a good pre-K education or adequate health care. And it is a matter of basic decency that caregivers, teachers, and nurses are paid wages that reflect the invaluable services they provide rather than the appallingly inadequate amount that’s the legacy of discrimination and market exploitation.”

In denigrating this provision aimed at freeing up women, who have primarily been responsible for home care and were forced out of the workforce en masse during the pandemic, Republicans underscore their lack of comprehension about the realities of the modern workforce. Perhaps it is no coincidence that the part of infrastructure they like creates jobs that are overwhelmingly held by men. A Georgetown University analysis reports that an investment in traditional infrastructure would result in a “disproportionate jobs advantage for men, since the majority (92%) of new infrastructure jobs would likely be filled by men … given the historically male-dominated employment in infrastructure occupations, especially in transportation and construction.”

But when “infrastructure” means improving caregiving or hooking up children to Internet broadband, Republicans turn up their noses. Once again, they seem stuck in a MAGA world, in which carbon-based manufacturing was the heart of the economy and the workforce was overwhelmingly male.

Democrats seem confident that their more forward-looking vision of the American workplace and broader universe of workers will help sell the bill. Politico reports, “Part of the sales pitch to Americans will be an appeal to suburban women, who have been particularly battered by the pandemic, leaving the workforce in droves and often carrying the burden of caretaking amid schools and childcare center closures.” Democrats seem downright delighted to watch Republicans give a cold shoulder to millions of women in the workforce while crying poverty on behalf of big corporations that have escaped paying federal taxes.