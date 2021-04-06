The latest Gallup poll reflects widespread understanding that the risk of infection is going down. “Thirty-five percent of U.S. adults now say they are very or somewhat worried about contracting COVID-19, the lowest point in Gallup’s trend since April 2020,” Gallup finds. Moreover, the groups with the highest rates of vaccination worry the least about getting sick. Only 21 percent of those 65 years or older are “very” or “somewhat” worried.

Moreover, “Seventy-seven percent of Americans now say the situation is getting better, up from 60% in February and 33% in January,” Gallup reports. “Before January, the high was 47%, recorded last June as states were lifting restrictions on businesses. Positive impressions of the situation have sunk below 20% several times, including as recently as December.”

AD

AD

Certainly there is reason to breathe a sigh of relief as fatalities drop and as more people return to something approaching normal. But moves by a number of Republican governors to lift mask and social distancing requirements are wildly irresponsible. Most Americans are still not vaccinated, let alone fully vaccinated; not even all of the most vulnerable among us (e.g., the elderly, those with weakened immune systems) are vaccinated.

Reopening and lifting of restrictions have become a badge of tribal identity among many governors. In tune with their anti-science, a-factual view of the world in which they are victims (of elites, scientists, etc.), they do not see the improved health outlook as evidence that the scientists were right about the severity of the disease, the efficacy of the vaccine and the necessity of mitigation. If anything, Republicans — most especially the evangelical White Christian part of their base — are as determined as ever to put their own lives and the lives of others at risk.

The New York Times reports that “across white evangelical America, reasons not to get vaccinated have spread as quickly as the virus that public health officials are hoping to overcome through herd immunity.” It is impossible to tease out how much of this stems from their denial that their cult leader, the former disgraced president, allowed a catastrophe to unfold (therefore prompting them to forever play down the risk of illness and death) or from their know-nothing rejection of mainstream media and scientific expertise. In any case, what we see — just as on matters of race — is an appalling lack of leadership. The Times reports:

AD

AD

White pastors have largely remained quiet. That’s in part because the wariness among white conservative Christians is not just medical, but also political. If white pastors encourage vaccination directly, said Dr. [Jamie] Aten, “there are people in the pews where you’ve just attacked their political party, and maybe their whole worldview.”

The need for vaccination and to maintain mitigation efforts — like the existence of climate change and of systemic racism — is an objective reality of modern life that too many in the MAGA world will not accept. This phenomenon is also indicative of the politicization of faith, in which evangelicals have come to believe they are in an existential battle against progressives, elites, immigrants and others they see as a threat to White Christianity’s domination of America. “Politics has increasingly been shaping faith among white evangelicals,” the Times reports, quoting an evangelical preacher that clergy “get their people for one hour, and Sean Hannity gets them for the next 20.”

As Never Trumper David A. French, who is a Christian evangelical, explained at the Dispatch last month: “In part because of grifting culture warriors and in part because of the challenges and temptations of our own fallen nature, millions of Christians have confused selfish defiance with faith and moral courage.” (No one has spoken and written more eloquently than French about substitution of the MAGA political cult and its decidedly anti-Christian attitudes for true Christian community and faith.)

We should be less worried about covid-19 for the right reasons: Social distancing, mask-wearing and wide-spread vaccination are leading us out of a year of death, isolation and fear. However, the notion that this is now the time to flout health guidelines and scientific expertise is wrong and dangerous. It reflects the deadly toll we all pay — in democracy, in race relations, in public health — for having a significant segment of the public that is acclimatized to believe nonsense.