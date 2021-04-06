Which means Sinema’s current arguments could have enormous consequences, both for the future of the Democratic majority in Congress, and for our democracy more generally.

Sinema recently made the case to constituents for keeping the filibuster on grounds that it will smooth a “bipartisan process” that will respect “the opinions of senators from the minority party” and “result in better, common sense legislation.”

Now Sinema has expanded on this argument in an interview with the Wall Street Journal:

“When you have a place that’s broken and not working, and many would say that’s the Senate today, I don’t think the solution is to erode the rules,” she said in an interview after two constituent events in Phoenix. “I think the solution is for senators to change their behavior and begin to work together, which is what the country wants us to do.”

This argument is not only misleading; it’s cynically misleading.

After all, Sinema concedes that the Senate is in fact “broken,” in that the parties aren’t working together. Yet we still have the filibuster. That means by Sinema’s own lights, its existence isn’t doing what she has claimed it does, i.e., facilitate bipartisanship.

So instead of addressing that, Sinema moves the goal posts. Now the problem is the conduct and lack of civic virtue of individual Senators, irrespective of the rules. If only they would “change their behavior and begin to work together,” the Senate would no longer be broken. So changing the rules is not necessary.

But the conduct of senators actually is influenced by the chamber’s rules — in exactly the opposite way from what Sinema has suggested.

In reality, the filibuster frustrates bipartisanship. We have direct experience of this from the last Democratic presidency, that of Barack Obama: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell relied on the filibuster to facilitate the withholding of bipartisan cooperation.

Here’s how this works. Precisely because a partisan Democratic majority cannot pass things alone in the face of GOP filibusters, the handful of GOP senators who might be inclined to reach compromises with Democrats are actually incentivized not to. The pressure is on them to deny Democrats bipartisan victories, because that’s bad for Democrats and good for their own party.

By contrast, if things can pass by simple majority, that actually has a better chance of incentivizing bipartisan cooperation. That’s because, if a partisan majority can pass something anyway, those few opposition senators now have reason to negotiate with the majority to try to influence the measure en route to passage.

It actually makes sense that the rules would shape incentives, and by extension, the individual conduct of lawmakers. Generally speaking, that’s what institutional rules are designed to do. When they don’t have the influence on individual actors we want them to, and incentives go awry, we seek to change them.

In this regard, Sinema’s position is deeply self-contradictory. First she defends the filibuster’s existence by noting that keeping the rules as is will result in virtuous, public-spirited conduct. But then, when forced to admit this isn’t happening, she declares that this conduct can be attained outside of any incentives created by the rules.

What’s so frustrating about this is that Sinema seems to be relying on an awareness that her arguments seem superficially plausible. It sounds true that the filibuster facilitates bipartisanship. It sounds true that the real problem is that lawmakers just won’t “work together.”

But relying on such superficial plausibility to tell your constituents these things is to mislead them. It risks scrambling their expectations about what’s really possible under the status quo, and confusing them about why it isn’t happening and how that might be changed. The self-contradictory progression of Sinema’s arguments suggests she is aware of this.