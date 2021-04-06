The plan, introduced by Sens. Mark Warner (D-Va.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), does not include a specific corporate tax rate, but like the tax proposals to fund Biden’s American Jobs Act, Bloomberg reports, the Democrats emphasize that "the companies should pay more taxes on their offshore profits — what is known as global intangible low-taxed income, or GILTI.” The idea is to create a disincentive to outsource or relocate overseas to take advantage of lower corporate tax rates. The New York Times reports that the plan discourages companies from shifting operations and profits overseas to evade U.S. taxes and incentivizes them to invest in research and manufacturing domestically.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday came out with further details on the administration’s proposal to accomplish the same ends by different means. Yellen’s plan “aims to put a floor on taxes internationally to stop corporations from playing nations off each other. Treasury officials have eyed an agreement on international taxes as early as this summer,” The Post reports. “The Biden administration has cited the effort as central to its proposed international tax hikes, which form a key element of how the White House plans to pay for its $2 trillion infrastructure proposal.”

Predictably, corporations and many of their political favorites are adamantly opposed to revising Republican measures put in place in 2017 that lowered the corporate tax rate from 35 to 21 percent and allowed some corporations to take advantage of low international tax rates. It is hard to imagine anything less politically palatable than protecting the historically low tax break for corporations, but allowing them to exploit tax rules by outsourcing jobs might qualify.

The terms of the debate on tax policy have been reset, even if Republicans and a few Democrats have not figured it out yet. That’s thanks to the 2008 financial crisis, during which many voters deplored bailouts for big corporations and the absence of criminal liability for high-flying executives, as well as a pandemic, a massive recession and a tax giveaway that allowed 55 of the nation’s largest companies to pay zero dollars in federal income tax. (Inexplicably, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia says he wants a 25 percent rate but not a 28 percent rate. Why? Maybe he would settle for 26.5 percent.)

Some political analysts sense something has fundamentally changed, as evidenced by overwhelming support for the $2 trillion rescue plan already passed. The Daily Beast’s Eleanor Clift quotes pollster Peter Hart: “It takes a pandemic and Donald Trump to make this a different time,” he argued. "All the rules are changed, and those who can’t adapt to the world we’re going to see are going to be left in the dust. This is in many respects a transition from what we’ve been living with for over 25 years. We’re going to make investments in the future rather than rely on old shibboleths.”

There are inflection points in U.S. history — the Civil War, the progressive era, the Great Depression, the civil rights era — that redefine the relationship between the federal government and Americans. What was once thought out of bounds for the federal government (e.g., Social Security in the 1930s, nationalizing voting rights in the 1960s) suddenly becomes a political imperative. The intersection of the pandemic, two economic downturns and a plutocratic tax giveaway to corporations and the rich may produce just such a moment.

Ironically, Republicans have been giving lip service to economic populism. Now, Democrats are practicing it while Republicans reveal themselves to be plutocratic defenders of corporate America in which tax rates go only in one direction. Most Democrats are convinced they have the upper hand. It is not a bad bet.