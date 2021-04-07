But the pandemic may finally bring a much-needed evaluation by governments and international financial institutions of their failures to effectively understand and address labor inequalities that have created a semipermanent marginalized, vulnerable underclass of global workers. This week’s meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank and ministers of economy and finance from all over world presents a perfect, near-post-crisis moment to consider their obligations to the plight of informal sector workers.

According to the International Labor Organization, in 2020 more than 2 billion people — or 62 percent of the global workforce — were employed in the informal sector, the bulk of them in the developing world. Eighty-five percent of the workforce in Africa, 59 percent of workers in the Asia Pacific and 53 percent of laborers Latin America work in the informal sector.

These workers not only bore the brunt of the covid lockdown measures, but they also were largely left behind by the stimulus packages that governments implemented. Many packages relied on tax relief, extended unemployment benefits or cash transfers that excluded many informal sector workers.

The development community has been discussing the vulnerability of informal workers for more than 30 years. The economic reforms and austerity measures that became the standard medicine for struggling emerging market economies in the late 1980s and 1990s increased the pools of informal employment, as former state companies shed employees, union membership thinned and rigid labor laws left untouched by the reforms offered little incentive for hiring.

Unfortunately, though, much of the development community preferred to view informal workers as evidence of an aspiring entrepreneurial class forced underground by onerous regulations and taxes. This view fit neatly into the predominant neoliberal reforms of the time and fed into programs such as the World Bank’s annual Doing Business report — but in the end missed the mark.

Rather than oppressed future moguls, most informal sector workers are self-account workers or off-the-books employees in structured businesses. Even among the working class, there was little solidarity. Until recently, labor unions largely ignored the messy, diverse population of informal workers, preferring instead to continue to defend the rights of a shrinking base of organized labor in traditional sectors.

The goal now should be to focus attention on the short- and long-term solutions that address informal workers’ vulnerability. The first of these should be creating and expanding social programs that can create a viable safety net for off-book workers, while working to bring them into formal labor contracts with protections.

There is a growing number of examples of flexible social insurance schemes that target these workers. In countries as diverse as the Netherlands, China, Costa Rica, Kenya and Rwanda, governments, often in collaboration with private banks, have created individualized, social insurance accounts for workers not covered by state programs. In most of the cases, individuals pay into state-sanctioned accounts — in some instances publicly subsidized — that workers can draw down in the event of income loss from unemployment, retirement or health problems.

Some may argue that a state taking on more social obligations is financially irresponsible after the aggressive stimulus packages have left governments strapped. That is where the current IMF-World Bank virtual meeting comes in.

Debt relief or even delays in paying off state debt can help recover some of the fiscal space governments need to begin these efforts. International financial institutions should explore debt forgiveness or extending service payments in exchange for modern social safety net programs targeting informal sector workers. Having an economically stable, inclusive and more productive working class in debtor nations would also be a good bet for current and future private lenders.

Such programs should only be a first step to incorporating this working class in the developing world. But they will be a start in addressing their insecurity and marginalization in ways past programs failed. It will also require the Bretton Woods system that created the IMF and the World Bank nearly 77 years ago to undergo a much-needed update to address these not-so-new global social and economic vulnerabilities that the pandemic has tragically highlighted.