So it was no surprise that the tournament opened as usual in Augusta, Ga., on Thursday, six days after outrage over Georgia’s new restrictive voting law prompted Major League Baseball to pull this year’s All-Star game out of Atlanta. Nor did anyone expect more than the toothless comments of Masters Chairman Fred Ridley, who at Wednesday’s State of the Masters news conference dismissed the law — widely seen as disadvantaging Black voters — with a pro-forma admission that “the right to vote is fundamental in our democratic society.” Asked for a more pointed comment, he said, “I don’t think that my opinion on this legislation should shape the discussion.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But the prestigious Masters looms large in the world of golf; the choices made by Augusta National do contribute to shaping the sport’s image and impact. And the fact that Augusta is exclusionary is, as they say, not a bug but a feature of the system. It’s embedded into the DNA of the place, mythologized through endless narratives about tradition and history, and celebrated during 66 consecutive years of CBS broadcasts. Fans fetishize the green jackets awarded to the champions and the white coveralls worn by the caddies; they speak glowingly about Magnolia Lane, which leads into the club, and the Amen Corner at the 11th, 12th and 13th holes.

What many are loath to confront is the background.

The Masters, a private invitational tournament launched by Augusta National Golf Club in 1934, didn’t invite a Black competitor to play until 1975, when Lee Elder finally broke the color barrier. Augusta, which maintains strict secrecy over its membership roster, didn’t admit its first Black member until 1990, and only then after an uproar around its exclusionary policies.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Until 1983, the club held to a strict tradition that golfers use only club caddies, all of whom were Black. It was only in 2012 that the club allowed its first female members. It wasn’t until 2019 when, after decades of welcoming elite male golfers, the club hosted the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur tournament, allowing a large group of women to finally compete on the most storied course in American golf.

On Thursday, the Masters paid tribute to Elder by having him join past champions Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player in kicking off the tournament with an opening ceremonial drive. Ridley, in his pre-tournament news conference, said Elder “bravely broke barriers as his name was announced on the first tee. … I cannot wait to have the honor of introducing Lee and celebrating his inspiring legacy.” Of course, Ridley failed to note that the barriers Elder broke were ones the club itself had put in place.

In another long-delayed gesture to honoring Elder, Augusta National last November pledged to provide two golf scholarships in his name to historically Black Paine College in Augusta. At the same time, Ridley said Augusta would also commit to funding the creation of a women’s golf program at the school.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Growing the game is a fine goal, but the club’s leadership seems to be trying to absolve themselves of the sins of the past without forthrightly addressing the need for institutional change. Their gestures, and the PR good will that comes from them, are a mere fraction of what is in the club’s power to actually do.

Augusta could use the moment of the Masters to make bold, public commitments to ensuring more diverse membership. The club could recognize that many Black viewers would likely read references to “tradition” as nods to entrenched racism, and it could reflect on and apologize for its deeply discriminatory practices. And it could use its status and influence in Georgia to come out firmly against Georgia’s restrictive voting laws.

Instead, the Masters chose to stand behind well-sounding but utterly hollow words that fail to advance the cause of racial justice, and gestures that do little to make Augusta a more inclusive and welcoming place. Of course, fans this week will forget all that in contemplation of little white balls sailing over perfectly manicured fairways. The purpose of sports may be to distract us — but that does not excuse glossing over this institution’s racist and sexist history. Until Augusta National faces that responsibility, its fabled green jacket is just another empty suit.