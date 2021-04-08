The slogan “Make America Great Again,” the fearmongering about immigration, the former president’s refusal to repudiate groups such as the Proud Boys, the reverence for the Confederacy and the effort to disenfranchise voters from cities with large Black populations (e.g., Detroit) all lead to an inevitable conclusion: The current GOP invariably seems to line up with the views of rank racists. (Like the party’s cult hero, who invariably came down on the side of Russian President Vladimir Putin, at some point you have to concede intentionality.)

We already knew from polling, as the Public Religion Research Institute has reported, that “besides partisanship, fears about immigrants and cultural displacement were more powerful factors than economic concerns in predicting support for Trump among white working-class voters.” Analyses have showed a remarkably strong correlation between support for the GOP nominee in 2016 and the belief that Whites are discriminated against. Race, not economics, was the most critical factor in support for the MAGA leader in 2016.

Now we see a plethora of voting measures designed to make it harder for the most vulnerable to cast ballots. And aside from elected Republican leaders paying lip service to “voter security” as the rationale for these bills, other Republicans are letting the cat out of the bag: They want “better” voters, not full electoral participation. As my colleague Philip Bump points out, the National Review, which once opposed the civil rights movement, now features essays that boil down to a single noxious conclusion: “Barriers are fine if they prevent the wrong sorts of voters from voting. It was the motivating rationale for literacy tests that blocked Black voters from casting ballots in the South 75 years ago,” Bump explains. He adds, “The result is that partisan motivations can often seem like racist ones.” Perhaps partisan Republicanism and racism have become indistinguishable.

Republicans will protest that not all of them are racists. But it is fair to say that the large majority of Republicans continues to support the former president, and at least tolerate outward expressions of racism — and refuse to accept the results of elections from a multiracial electorate. The contention that some voters are better than others (the pigs from George Orwell’s “Animal Farm” would blush) is incompatible with our constitutional system and founding creed that “All men are created equal.”

The Republicans’ ongoing hissy fit over “cancel culture” only reveals their fury for being called out, ostracized or ignored for actions and rhetoric that exemplify the party’s racist underpinnings or anti-democratic values. Fortunately, public opinion and corporate sensibilities (which flow from the former) seem to have turned against the GOP. (No wonder jobs for former Trump Cabinet officials are scarce.) It’s about time.