Which is true. So why not discuss something that actually would make a difference?

Story continues below advertisement

First, here’s what the administration plans to do:

Tighten regulations on untraceable “ghost guns” that people assemble at home, requiring serial numbers and background checks for those who buy them.

Reclassify certain guns with stabilizing braces as not pistols but short-barreled rifles, subjecting them to more regulation; one such gun was supposedly used in the recent mass shooting in Boulder.

Write model “red flag” legislation for states, to allow courts to temporarily take guns from people deemed dangerous.

Spend money on community violence intervention as part of the infrastructure bill.

Issue an annual report on firearms trafficking.

There’s nothing wrong with any of the items on that list. But nobody really thinks they’ll have a transformative effect on U.S. gun violence — not even Biden himself, who urged Congress to pass laws with further restrictions.

Advertisement

But the unfortunate fact is that much of the debate around guns is constrained by the limited laws that have been enacted in the past (such as a temporary assault weapons ban, which was passed in 1994) and whatever we think might possibly get through Congress. And that is limited by one party’s nearly universal opposition to any and all gun regulation.

So we have to start thinking more creatively — including examining ideas that at the moment have no hope of passing in Congress. Without a less limited debate we’ll never consider the things that might actually work.

Story continues below advertisement

Here’s an example. As Dan Gross, the former president of the Brady Campaign, argues in a thoughtful new op-ed, not only do we focus too much on horrifying mass shootings than the daily parade of gun deaths that kills many more Americans, our attention often goes in the wrong direction. “The most meaningful way to deal with the problem,” he writes, “is not to look at how to keep certain guns from all people, but how to keep all guns from certain people.”

Advertisement

The Biden administration’s move to reclassify certain rifle-esque pistols is a perfect example: It’s in the news because of the Colorado shooting, and, yes, those guns probably should be considered rifles. I don’t object to that at all. But it would be absurd to say it’s a genuinely meaningful gun safety measure.

This can be a difficult intellectual step to take for those of us who find gun culture — especially the fetishization of assault-style rifles — repugnant. For instance, I believe it’s utterly insane that in the United States almost anyone can easily purchase an AR-15, a weapon built for no purpose other than killing human beings. But I also have to acknowledge that handguns are a much, much bigger problem.

Story continues below advertisement

According to FBI statistics, in 2019, 364 Americans were known to have been killed with rifles of all types, including assault rifles. In that same year, 6,368 people — or over 17 times as many — were known to have been killed with handguns (there were an additional 3,326 gun murders where the type of gun was not identified).

Advertisement

Which means that spending years fighting over a new assault weapons ban — even if you think it’s a good idea — could end up diverting our energy from the bigger problem.

So just for a moment, let’s set aside concerns about federalism and the makeup of Congress and ask what would make a real difference. One thing that almost certainly would is a national standard for gun licensing — one far more strict than what is in place in most states.

Story continues below advertisement

In Canada, for instance — where they have much the same frontier tradition as ours, and gun ownership rates that, if not as high as ours, are high for the developed world — they have comprehensive license requirements that include the completion of a gun safety course, background checks and personal references.

If we had some kind of national system like that in place, it would almost certainly have a real impact on gun deaths in the United States. We could also adapt the requirements to the reality of violence. Knowing that the people most likely to commit homicide are young men, we could have a licensing system that changes according to your age, with far stricter requirements for those in their 20s. We could also, like Canada, make it relatively straightforward to get a license to own a hunting rifle but much harder to be permitted to own a handgun.

Advertisement

That’s just one idea. And again, I’m not saying it could pass tomorrow. But when Republicans complain that things Democrats propose won’t do much to stop gun violence — Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) recently derided our gun debate as “ridiculous theater” that "would do nothing to stop these murders” — they have point, in that we’re not thinking big enough. So maybe we ought to do that.