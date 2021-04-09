“How is that not pay to play?” asked Alfonsi.

“That’s a fake narrative,” replied DeSantis — in part. Since the “60 Minutes” segment aired, the governor and CBS News have exchanged further broadsides over everything from video editing to vaccine distribution arrangements in Palm Beach County.

The road to this fight began almost three months ago, when it emerged that Publix had made four separate donations of $25,000 in December to the DeSantis PAC. Some context from Miami New Times: “Publix previously donated $25,000 to the committee in January 2020 and another $25,000 in November 2019, according to state records.” The generosity preceded DeSantis’s Jan. 5 announcement of the state’s partnership with Publix to open vaccination sites. The grocery chain can charge Medicare $40 per shot.

Publix and DeSantis quickly denied any involvement in public-health influence-peddling, but local journalists stayed on the story. Jeffrey Schweers, a reporter with the Tallahassee Democrat, explained in February that “state officials have not provided an agreement, contract, or even any documentation outlining the terms of that partnership — even after giving Publix nearly 500,000 doses of the vaccine officials call ‘liquid gold.’” A team of Miami Herald reporters in early March revealed that Publix — and not health authorities — has made key decisions about how the shots are distributed.

While Florida media grappled with the pay-for-play allegations, “60 Minutes” was on the ground in the state, working on a story titled, “How the wealthy cut the line during Florida’s frenzied vaccine rollout.” The piece focuses on Palm Beach County, “home to old-monied millionaires but also some of the poorest day laborers and farm workers in America.” The state’s partnership with Publix, reported Alfonsi, created vaccine-access problems for some minority residents who lived in locations such as Belle Glade, which is more than 25 miles away from the nearest company outlet. By February, noted the report, more than 160,000 residents in the county had been vaccinated, but only 2 percent were Black and 3 percent Hispanic.

A well-connected grocery chain gives donations to a Republican governor; secures a lucrative arrangement to distribute vaccines; minority senior citizens get shafted in the process: That’s quite a story, if you can establish the quid pro quo. Despite its immersion in Florida politics, “60 Minutes” never got there.

But the show allowed the notion of “pay to play” to surface in the script. After DeSantis turned down an interview request from the program, Alfonsi confronted him at a news briefing. This is how “60 Minutes” portrayed the exchange:

Sharyn Alfonsi: Publix, as you know, donated $100,000 to your campaign. And then you rewarded them with the exclusive rights to distribute the vaccination in Palm Beach County. Ron DeSantis: So, first of all, that -- what you’re saying is wrong. That’s-- Sharyn Alfonsi: How is that not pay to play? Ron DeSantis: --that-- that’s a fake narrative. I met with the county mayor. I met with the administrator. I met with all the folks in Palm Beach County and I said, “here’s some of the options. We can do more drive-thru sites. We can give more to hospitals. We can do the Publix.” And they said, “We think that would be the easiest thing for our residents.” [...] Sharyn Alfonsi: The criticism is that it’s pay-to-play, governor. Ron DeSantis: And it's wrong. It's wrong. It's a fake narrative. I just disabused you of the narrative. And you don't care about the facts. Because, obviously, I laid it out for you in a way that is irrefutable. Sharyn Alfonsi: Well, I-- I was just talk-- Ron DeSantis: And, so, it's clearly not. Sharyn Alfonsi: Isn't there the nearest Publix -- Ron DeSantis: No, no, no. You're wrong. Sharyn Alfonsi: --30 miles away. Ron DeSantis: You're wrong. You're wrong. Yes, sir? Sharyn Alfonsi: That’s actually a fact.

It’s one thing to press a politician on pay-to-play allegations in a news conference, especially after that politician spurns interview requests. It’s another to allow that notion to hover in a final report without a full disclosure to viewers what steps, if any, the network had taken to corroborate the “criticism.” Did it gather any suspicious emails? Did it speak to a whistleblower? Who were the officials who made the decision, and what do they have to say for themselves?

Following the story’s airing, some of that material emerged, but much of it bolstered the governor. Jared Moskowitz, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management — and a Democrat — challenged the story in a news conference with DeSantis on Wednesday. “The decision to use Publix was made in my office,” said Moskowitz. The chain was ready to act on the distribution arrangement within 72 hours, weeks faster than the first company he called (Walmart).

“I talked to ’60 Minutes,'" he added. “They were very nice. We talked for a long period of time, but I told them that this Publix narrative was malarkey and they still went with it.” Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner, another Democrat, also blasted “60 Minutes” for broadcasting an “intentionally false” investigation, noting that he and the county administrator had asked the state to expand the Publix program into Palm Beach County.

On the other side of the ledger, county commissioner Melissa McKinlay disputed Kerner’s version of events. In a statement, McKinlay explained that her concerns about the setup related to the state’s decision to make Publix the “sole provider of vaccines in our County.” Reporting by the Palm Beach Post and HuffPost furthered McKinlay’s claim about Publix’s role as the sole source, and the “60 Minutes” segment carried Alfonsi’s claim that DeSantis had given the chain “exclusive rights” to Palm Beach County.

In its defense, “60 Minutes” on Tuesday released this statement:

When Florida state data revealed people of color were vaccinated at a much lower rate than their wealthier neighbors, 60 MINUTES reported the facts surrounding the vaccine’s rollout, which is controlled by the governor. We requested and conducted interviews with dozens of sources and authorities involved. We requested an interview with Gov. Ron DeSantis, he declined. We spoke to State Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz twice, but he declined to be interviewed on camera for our story until well after our deadline. The idea we ignored their perspective is untrue. Counter to his statement yesterday, we also spoke on the record with Palm Beach County Mayor David Kerner. For over 50 years, the facts reported by 60 MINUTES have often stirred debate and prompted strong reactions. Our story Sunday night speaks for itself.

In the Wednesday news conference, DeSantis sounded like a man ready to file a lawsuit. He talked about a “ridiculous smear narrative” and asserted that the network knowingly spread falsehoods about his work. “It’s malicious what they did,” said the governor, invoking a word central to libel law. We asked the governor’s office if there was a defamation suit in the works. No response yet.

To rebut the “60 Minutes” claim about exclusive rights, DeSantis detailed various vaccine distribution efforts headed by Moskowitz outside of the Publix channel — a program to reach long-term-care patients with CVS and Walgreens, vaccine events with churches and other initiatives that came together in a patchwork governmental effort. But those non-Publix vaccine distribution efforts “were not available to most seniors in Palm Beach County in January and part of February,” reads a CBS News statement on the matter.

Then comes the matter of the network’s video editing. When Alfonsi confronted DeSantis on the alleged pay-for-play scheme with Publix, there was a long back-and-forth about the particulars. As laid out here, the “60 Minutes” final cut abridged the exchange so as to omit the governor’s initial explanation — how the state handled its arrangements with pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens and how it came to settle on Publix. That nitty-gritty didn’t get a full airing on “60 Minutes,” a detailed PolitiFact analysis shows. “Every single fact that I discussed was edited out,” said DeSantis on Wednesday.

For its part, CBS News explains its omission of DeSantis’s full explanation this way: “The Governor referenced CVS and Walgreens, however vaccines did not reach those pharmacies in the Glades until late February for CVS and mid-March for Walgreens, well after the Governor began distributing the vaccine with Publix on Jan 21, 2021.” That’s not good enough for the Erik Wemple Blog: If you’re going to suggest pay-for-play, let the accused roll out his defense, and rebut it as necessary. (In an earlier statement, a CBS News spokesman said: “As we always do for clarity, 60 MINUTES used the portion of the Governor’s over 2-minute response that directly addressed the question from the correspondent.”)

Omari Hardy, a Democratic Florida state representative who appears in the “60 Minutes” segment, tells the Erik Wemple Blog that DeSantis’s media attack is part of a strategy. “He benefits by using that as a distraction from the main point, which is that he left Black people, people of color, behind,” says Hardy, who also argues that “no reasonable person would dismiss out of hand concerns about pay for play.”

Fair point. But “60 Minutes” is America’s investigative powerhouse, just the sort of organization that examines such concerns — and either corroborates them or upends them. Instead, it left them floating in a plume of innuendo.