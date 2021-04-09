But in other situations, the existence of the filibuster means Manchin or another Democrat, such as Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.), may well escape the dilemma of casting a hard vote. Without 10 Republicans, Manchin’s vote is not relevant (or even known) on specific measures such as for voting rights or gun safety. For a conservative Democrat (or a moderate Republican when his or her party has the majority), the filibuster often allows one to hide from difficult choices. Override conservative state election officials who want to suppress voter turnout, or stand with progressives to defend democracy? Manchin does not have to choose if the magic number is 60 and 10 Republicans never emerge. Vote to raise corporate taxes, or disappoint labor unions? Again, the issue is moot if the Republicans won’t allow an up-or-down vote on the merits.

Political watchers often assume that, like a star basketball player taking the buzzer-beater shot, a politician wants to be the decision-maker. Unfortunately, in today’s political atmosphere, where political courage is usually absent and the highest priority is on giving no offense (so as to not draw a primary challenger or risk general election defeat), politicians would much prefer to say, for example, “Well, I didn’t vote against the NRA” than “I’m the person responsible for new gun laws.”

When nothing happens — when gun safety laws are not passed or when taxes are neither raised nor lowered — responsibility is diffused. (Those darn Republicans oppose everything!) When something happens, each politician has to face controversy and the potential for electoral defeat. It is for this reason that the filibuster is despised by those who want bold action and beloved by politicians who do not want the ball as time runs out in the game.

The hope that the filibuster will return us to a benign era of compromise and debate is unrealistic when 10 Republicans refuse to contribute to a Democratic president’s victory. There were not 10 Republicans to break a filibuster if the American Rescue Plan, say, only cost $1.2 trillion, nor are there 10 Republicans who would vote for a bare bones voting rights bill (e.g., reauthorize the pre-clearance provision of the Voting Rights Act; secure a reasonable time period for early in-person voting and no-excuse voting by mail; and guarantee voters the opportunity to cure mail-in ballots with technical errors). Insisting on the filibuster is synonymous with saying: “I don’t want to take hard votes.” I suppose that works for a Democratic senator from West Virginia; for democracy and a country facing systemic problems, however, it stinks.