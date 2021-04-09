What happened in the streets of Tulum, recorded by bystanders, was eerily similar to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Outside, four officers surrounded Salazar. She struggled slightly and fell. Her legs flailed in the air. It took police only a few seconds to turn her face down. Two officers then climbed on her back. Salazar could be heard screaming while a policewoman knelt on her neck. Eventually, she stopped moving. Rather than waiting for an ambulance or other authorities, police lifted up Salazar’s body and shoved it in the back of their pickup.

Salazar´s appalling murder further exposed a couple of troubling trends in Mexico.

Gender violence is rampant. Between 2011 and 2017, more than 18,000 women were murdered in the country. The figures have kept climbing. Last year, 969 women were victims of “feminicidio,” a record high. Domestic violence and sexual assault have also grown, and the immense majority of cases are never prosecuted. Last year, there were more than 220,000 such complaints. After Salazar’s death, authorities in Mexico arrested her partner. The man, a Mexican citizen, allegedly sexual abused Salazar and one of her young daughters.

The reaction to Salazar´s murder has laid bare another awful trait of Mexican society. Contrary to what happened in the United States in the aftermath of Minneapolis, the death of Salazar hasn’t sparked a movement demanding justice for immigrant women in Mexico. Quite the contrary. Even after the disclosures of the awful details of her death — her neck had been broken, the pressure fracturing two vertebrae — there were no mass protests, no real public outrage. Mostly silence.

What explains this apathy?

Xenophobia could be partly to blame. The arrival of Central American immigrants such as Salazar has often been met with prejudice in Mexico, particularly in recent years. “Mexican society failed her,” wrote Eunice Rendon, a Mexican immigration activist. “Those who were close and were apathetic, those who try to justify the atrocity with her supposed state of drunkenness or her migrant status.”

Just two years ago, a poll conducted by The Post and the Mexican newspaper Reforma revealed just how entrenched anti-immigrant sentiment has become in Mexico. “More than 6 in 10 Mexicans say migrants are a burden on their country because they take jobs and benefits that should belong to Mexicans,” said the poll. “A 55 percent majority supports deporting migrants who travel through Mexico to reach the United States.”

These numbers, considerably more severe in their views of immigrants than similar polls in the United States, paint a dispiriting and hypocritical picture of Mexican society. For years, Mexico has sought humane treatment of Mexican and Central American immigrants in the United States. But that sort of moral authority has to be earned. The lack of clear and proactive public indignation over the death of Victoria Salazar has revealed a gap in Mexico’s moral character.

It doesn’t have to be this way. Outrage over gender violence in Mexico has led to a remarkable social movement. Three weeks ago, thousands of women took to the streets of Mexico City to demand a stop to gender violence. Salazar was both a woman and a refugee, seeking safety in a new land. Her death needs to be mourned. But more than that, it needs to spark a national debate. If it doesn’t, Mexico will continue to fail its better angels.

