Although overridden by the state legislature, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) stood against mean-spirited members of his own party when he vetoed a bill that, according to the American Civil Liberties Union, would “prohibit healthcare professionals from providing or even referring transgender young people for medically necessary health care.” No state funds could be used for “gender-affirming health care for transgender people under 18, and it would allow private insurers to refuse to cover gender-affirming care for people of any age.”

It is a breathtaking assault on personal privacy, the doctor-patient relationship and simple human decency. The same crowd that declares mask-wearing mandates are a violation of individual “freedom” has no problem controlling medical care for young people.

Hutchinson was one of the few Republicans to denounce this kind of overreach. “I vetoed this bill because it creates new standards of legislative interference with physicians and parents as they deal with some of the most complex and sensitive matters concerning our youths,” he wrote in an op-ed for The Post. “It is undisputed that the number of minors who struggle with gender incongruity or gender dysphoria is extremely small. But they, too, deserve the guiding hand of their parents and the counseling of medical specialists in making the best decisions for their individual needs.”

Compassion. Respect for others’ life choices. Humility. What a departure from the ethos of today’s GOP.

Hutchinson, who identifies as pro-life, continued: “The leading Arkansas medical associations, the American Academy of Pediatrics and medical experts across the country all oppose this law. Their concern is that denying best practice medical care to transgender youth can lead to significant harm to the young person — from suicidal tendencies and social isolation to increased drug use.” He might consider that the same state meddling in personal medical decisions could lead to equally if not more dire results for women who are denied access to legal and safe abortions. (Moreover, in the era of “abortion on demand,” abortions have dropped nearly 20 percent between 2011 and 2017 to the lowest rate since 1973, contradicting the assertion that laws limiting access to abortion are needed to “saves lives.”)

Hutchinson’s suggestion that Republicans exercise restraint and exhibit compassion is practically heresy in a party that celebrated stripping children from the arms of parents at the border and seeks to deny equal rights to the LGBTQ community. His plea for Republicans to “remind ourselves that a change in society is led from the heart, the church and from a greater understanding of each individual that forms the fabric of this great nation” should go beyond the issue of trans youth. It should recognize that in its current incarnation, the Republican Party increasingly stands for a vast, roving government acting to impose its MAGA philosophy (essentially White Christian nationalism) on the country. Hopefully, he and the rest of his party will engage in some self-reflection and rethink the GOP’s reactionary crusade.

In any event, for standing up to bullies in his state, we can say, well done Gov. Hutchinson.

