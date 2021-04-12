No donations will be given to any politician who votes for or signs into law a restrictive voting measure. Corporations will fund issue advertising in 2022 to hold those who oppose voting rights legislation accountable.

Corporations will engage in full-throttle efforts in all states (including Texas, where legislation is advancing) to block Jim Crow-style legislation, including TV, radio and digital advertising.

All corporations will set a goal to ensure 100 percent of their legally eligible workforce is registered to vote. Each of the more than100 firms will contribute $1 million to register voters nationwide.

Every employee will be given paid time off to vote (either early or on Election Day).

Corporations will unite for a lobbying effort and public education campaign in support of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to reinstate the pre-clearance provisions of the Voting Rights Act.

Groups that support voting rights will be included in their list of recipients for charitable donations.

When negotiating with city or state officials for relocation or expansion of facilities, these corporations will include voting rights protection in their list of considerations.

Corporations will sponsor free transportation for any voter on Election Day who must travel more than five miles to his or her polling place.

Corporations will make their own facilities (including sports arenas and stadiums) available as early and Election Day polling locations.

Corporations will submit amicus briefs in lawsuits challenging voting restrictions in the jurisdictions in which they operate.