Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read.

Washington Post contributing columnist Dr. Leana S. Wen will be online April 12 at 12 p.m. Eastern to answer reader questions on the coronavirus and the vaccine rollout in the United States. Submit your questions and comments below.

Read Dr. Wen’s columns here.

Follow Dr. Wen on Twitter here.