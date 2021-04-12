HOST JAKE TAPPER: What effect did January 6 have on you?

CLYBURN: It had a tremendous effect on me.

And when I saw that Capitol policeman that I see every day complaining about how many times he was called the N-word by those people who were insurrectionists out there, when I see John Lewis’ photo being torn to pieces and scattered on the floor, that told me everything I needed to know about those insurrectionists.

And I would remind anybody who reflect on the 6th of January to think about these issues as well. And all of us know that they're there to perpetuate -- they were there to perpetuate a lie.

This president told lies. They reacted to those lies. And, quite frankly, they know full well that they are lies.